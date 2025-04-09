Blackwire Labs Launches Industry-Specific Advisory Solutions to Strengthen Cybersecurity Resilience

"With our new Advisory Solutions, we are delivering a powerful combination of Blackwire.ai's advanced capabilities and dedicated client services support, ensuring our customers receive tailored, expert-driven cybersecurity guidance to meet their unique challenges." Post this

The Advisory Solutions are designed to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap, offering expertise in compliance management, risk assessment, policy development, incident readiness, and threat management—all in a cost-effective, scalable package.

Advisory Solutions include:

State and Local Government: Enhancing regulatory compliance, critical infrastructure protection, and cyber resilience while optimizing limited cybersecurity resources.

Healthcare: Helping organizations achieve HIPAA compliance, protect patient data, and enhance security frameworks.

Defense Industrial Base: Supporting CMMC certification readiness, strengthening controlled unclassified information (CUI) protection, and preparing for Department of Defense contract compliance.

Nonprofit and Religious Organizations: Enabling security governance, donor protection, and grant funding assistance within budget constraints.

"As cyber threats evolve, organizations across industries struggle to maintain compliance, protect sensitive data, and optimize security spending," said Josh Ray, CEO of Blackwire Labs. "With our new Advisory Solutions, we are delivering a powerful combination of Blackwire.ai's advanced capabilities and dedicated client services support, ensuring our customers receive tailored, expert-driven cybersecurity guidance to meet their unique challenges."

Unlike traditional consulting solutions, Blackwire Labs bundles its Blackwire.ai cybersecurity platform with expert advisory support, empowering customers to harness cutting-edge technology while receiving customized, industry-aligned guidance. This approach enables organizations to optimize cybersecurity spending, achieve regulatory compliance more efficiently, strengthen resilience against evolving cyber threats, and help security and IT organizations do more with less.

Blackwire Labs' industry-specific Advisory Solutions are available now. Organizations interested in strengthening their cybersecurity posture through Blackwire Lab's bundled offerings including Tabletop Exercise and Cyber Readiness, Executive Cybersecurity Advisory Solutions, and more can visit blackwirelabs.com/industry-solutions.

About Blackwire Labs

Blackwire Labs is at the forefront of AI-powered cybersecurity, providing advanced security solutions and expert advisory services to help organizations navigate complex threats, regulatory requirements, and operational challenges. By combining innovative technology with real-world expertise, Blackwire Labs enables customers to achieve resilience, compliance, and security excellence. For more information, visit blackwirelabs.com.

