Blackwire Labs Welcomes Cybersecurity Veteran Bob Gourley to Advisory Board

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our advisory board," said Joshua Ray, CEO of Blackwire Labs. "Bob's deep understanding of both cybersecurity operations and board-level strategy makes him an invaluable addition as we continue to push the boundaries of safe, responsible AI for cybersecurity. His insights will help us enhance the ways we empower security teams across industries to meet and mitigate an ever-evolving regulatory, technology and threat environment."

Gourley commented on his new role, stating, "AI, when harnessed responsibly, can revolutionize the security landscape for enterprises and governments alike. Blackwire Lab's approach of integrating human expertise with trusted AI tools presents a promising path forward for enhancing cybersecurity. I'm excited to contribute to their vision of making trusted, human-vetted AI accessible for improving the security of organizations ranging from commercial enterprises to non-profits."

Blackwire Labs has been at the forefront of enabling cybersecurity teams to leverage artificial intelligence effectively, using blockchain-certified insights to boost the efficiency and capabilities of security operations. With Gourley's expertise in the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and systemic risk, Blackwire Labs is well-positioned to accelerate its innovation and broaden its impact on the industry.

About Blackwire Labs

Blackwire Labs is an expert-led tech firm offering trusted AI cybersecurity solutions for businesses worldwide. The company developed Blackwire.ai, a customizable GenAI SaaS technology platform that enables enhanced trust and a safer security posture to help companies save money and enhance their existing teams. Blackwire Labs is dedicated to bringing an unprecedented level of trust and transparency to AI solutions within the cybersecurity industry. For more information, visit blackwirelabs.com.

About OODA

The OODA network is a membership organization designed to connect forward-thinking leaders with the insights, tools, and community needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. Through exclusive content, events, and peer engagement opportunities, members gain unique perspectives and actionable guidance that help them navigate complex challenges and seize emerging opportunities at the intersection of technology, security, and business. For more information see oodaloop.com

