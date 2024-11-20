Blackwire Labs Welcomes Cybersecurity Veteran Bob Gourley to Advisory Board

Blackwire Labs Demonstrates Value of Trusted AI With More Industry Experts Joining The Board
PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackwire Labs, a veteran and expert-led tech firm offering trusted AI cybersecurity solutions to businesses, is proud to announce that Bob Gourley, the Chief Technology Officer of OODA and a renowned authority on cybersecurity and technology advisory services, has joined the Blackwire Labs advisory board following its annual OODACon event in Virginia earlier this month. Gourley brings a wealth of expertise from his extensive career in conducting cybersecurity evaluations, managing cyber risk, and advising corporate boards on systemic risk. He will be joining Matt Devost, CEO of OODA, who has been a part of the team since early 2024 and part of the recent Blackwire.ai launch in October.
Gourley, a former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency, has played a pivotal role in improving the security posture of numerous organizations, ranging from public sector entities to Fortune 500 corporations. His experience includes guiding enterprises through complex risk landscapes and leveraging advanced technologies to strengthen cyber resilience. Gourley's appointment strengthens Blackwire Lab's mission to provide AI-driven, expert-validated insights that address the unique challenges faced by today's security leaders.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to our advisory board," said Joshua Ray, CEO of Blackwire Labs. "Bob's deep understanding of both cybersecurity operations and board-level strategy makes him an invaluable addition as we continue to push the boundaries of safe, responsible AI for cybersecurity. His insights will help us enhance the ways we empower security teams across industries to meet and mitigate an ever-evolving regulatory, technology and threat environment."
Gourley commented on his new role, stating, "AI, when harnessed responsibly, can revolutionize the security landscape for enterprises and governments alike. Blackwire Lab's approach of integrating human expertise with trusted AI tools presents a promising path forward for enhancing cybersecurity. I'm excited to contribute to their vision of making trusted, human-vetted AI accessible for improving the security of organizations ranging from commercial enterprises to non-profits."
Blackwire Labs has been at the forefront of enabling cybersecurity teams to leverage artificial intelligence effectively, using blockchain-certified insights to boost the efficiency and capabilities of security operations. With Gourley's expertise in the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and systemic risk, Blackwire Labs is well-positioned to accelerate its innovation and broaden its impact on the industry.
For more information about Blackwire Labs, please visit BlackwireLabs.com
About Blackwire Labs
Blackwire Labs is an expert-led tech firm offering trusted AI cybersecurity solutions for businesses worldwide. The company developed Blackwire.ai, a customizable GenAI SaaS technology platform that enables enhanced trust and a safer security posture to help companies save money and enhance their existing teams. Blackwire Labs is dedicated to bringing an unprecedented level of trust and transparency to AI solutions within the cybersecurity industry. For more information, visit blackwirelabs.com.
About OODA
The OODA network is a membership organization designed to connect forward-thinking leaders with the insights, tools, and community needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. Through exclusive content, events, and peer engagement opportunities, members gain unique perspectives and actionable guidance that help them navigate complex challenges and seize emerging opportunities at the intersection of technology, security, and business. For more information see oodaloop.com
Media Contact
Angela Baldwin, Blackwire Labs, 1 650-503-6333, [email protected], www.blackwirelabs.com
SOURCE Blackwire Labs
Share this article