Blade & Stone Launches Advanced Graphene-X™ Nose & Ear Trimmer for Precision Grooming

"We're excited to launch the Graphene-X™ Nose & Ear Trimmer, showcasing our commitment to innovation and superior grooming solutions," said Allison Landis, CMO. "This trimmer sets a new standard in precision and durability, offering unmatched comfort and performance."

Key features include a high-velocity, low-noise motor that trims coarse hair without pulling or tugging, an ergonomic head design optimized for delicate areas, and a waterproof, cordless design for versatility in wet or dry environments. The trimmer is also built for longevity, with a detachable head for easy cleaning and a battery-operated motor that provides up to 2 hours of runtime on a single AAA battery.

The Blade & Stone Graphene-X™ Nose & Ear Trimmer is available in four stylish colors: Big Blue, Dark Night, Snow/Gold, and Snow/Silver. Priced at $29.95, it is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and the Blade & Stone website.

About Blade & Stone:

Blade & Stone is at the forefront of grooming innovation, offering cutting-edge tools designed with patented Diamond-S™ technology. Developed by top engineers and rigorously tested by professional barbers, the brand delivers unparalleled sharpness, durability, and precision. Crafted to meet the highest standards, Blade & Stone's products redefine efficiency in grooming, making them the go-to choice for barbers and enthusiasts seeking the ultimate grooming experience.

Zach Wang [email protected]

Zack Wang, Blade and Stone, 1 518-894-7334, [email protected]

SOURCE Blade and Stone; Blade and Stone