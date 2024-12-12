Blade & Stone Launches Advanced Graphene-X™ Nose & Ear Trimmer for Precision Grooming

Blade & Stone's new trimmer offers superior comfort, durability, and efficiency for a flawless grooming experience.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blade & Stone, a premier grooming products manufacturer known for engineering top-quality electric grooming tools, announces the latest addition to their innovative product lineup: the Graphene-X™ Nose & Ear Trimmer. This new trimmer exemplifies Blade & Stone's commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with practical grooming solutions, delivering unmatched precision and comfort.
The Graphene-X™ Nose & Ear Trimmer features precision-engineered blades coated with the brand's patented Graphene-X™ technology, ensuring endless sharpness and longevity far beyond that of traditional stainless steel. The unique rotary design, combined with optimized blade geometry, allows for a seamless, tug-free trimming experience that efficiently tackles both long and short hairs.
"We're excited to launch the Graphene-X™ Nose & Ear Trimmer, showcasing our commitment to innovation and superior grooming solutions," said Allison Landis, CMO. "This trimmer sets a new standard in precision and durability, offering unmatched comfort and performance."
Key features include a high-velocity, low-noise motor that trims coarse hair without pulling or tugging, an ergonomic head design optimized for delicate areas, and a waterproof, cordless design for versatility in wet or dry environments. The trimmer is also built for longevity, with a detachable head for easy cleaning and a battery-operated motor that provides up to 2 hours of runtime on a single AAA battery.
The Blade & Stone Graphene-X™ Nose & Ear Trimmer is available in four stylish colors: Big Blue, Dark Night, Snow/Gold, and Snow/Silver. Priced at $29.95, it is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and the Blade & Stone website.
Blade & Stone is at the forefront of grooming innovation, offering cutting-edge tools designed with patented Diamond-S™ technology. Developed by top engineers and rigorously tested by professional barbers, the brand delivers unparalleled sharpness, durability, and precision. Crafted to meet the highest standards, Blade & Stone's products redefine efficiency in grooming, making them the go-to choice for barbers and enthusiasts seeking the ultimate grooming experience.
