Blaies Named Women In Trucking Association's 2025 Driver of the Year

The announcement was made during the Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event, hosted by WIT at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, KY. The event honors female commercial drivers for their contributions and successes in the trucking industry.

"Kathy was selected for her remarkable contributions to the trucking industry, her unwavering commitment to safety, and her dedication to mentorship, particularly of women in the trucking industry," said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO.

Blaies' journey into trucking began with hauling cars. Despite being initially told she wouldn't make it in the industry, she proved her doubters wrong. She quickly earned respect not just for her exceptional driving skills but for her efforts to help others succeed. She regularly advises newcomers, helping them navigate the complexities of car hauling and find success in an industry that's often known for its challenges.

Beyond her technical expertise, Blaies' professionalism and leadership have earned her numerous accolades. With over one million safe driving miles, she is a four-time recipient of United Road's prestigious Gold Elite Award and two-time recipient of the Damage-Free Elite Award, recognizing her consistent performance and commitment to excellence.

Blaies' exemplary performance has been highlighted by her peers and leaders. United Road's president and CEO Mark Anderson praised her commitment: "Kathy's outstanding performance reflects her personal drive to achieve excellence and the positive impact she has on our operations. She is a standout driver whose dedication, skill and leadership make her truly deserving of this prestigious recognition."

Sponsored by Walmart, the annual Driver of the Year award was established to promote the achievements of female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively enhancing the public image of the trucking industry.

"Walmart is proud to sponsor the Driver of the Year award because it aligns with our commitment to excellence and creating a culture of belonging. Kathy Blaies is more than a driver – she is a leader, mentor, and role model. We're extremely proud to recognize her as this year's Driver of the Year," said Ryan McDaniel, senior vice president of transportation at Walmart.

Members of the judging panel included Lisa Dilibero, general transportation manager, Walmart; Lori Taylor, director of financial operations, C.H. Robinson; and Ellen Voie, founder, WIT.

