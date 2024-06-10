Blair Halver and Jeff Kemmer Acquire Caddy, Simplifying SaaS Business Acquisitions for First-Time ETA Founders

We are excited to meet the growing demand for small, easy-to-run, and easy-to-grow micro-SaaS businesses. Our goal is to empower more entrepreneurs to build wealth today, not 'someday,' and Caddy is the perfect vehicle to achieve this. Post this

Key Benefits of Caddy:

Modern SaaS Acquisition: Simplifies the process of owning a SaaS business.

Ready to Scale™ SaaS Companies: Businesses that are prepped for growth and success.

Product Market Fit Achieved: Immediate market readiness to ensure quicker profitability.

Mentorship and Support: Includes ongoing tech support, training, and actionable growth plans.

High-Quality Tech and Branding: Ensures top-tier technology and brand presence.

Blair Halver and Jeff Kemmer view this acquisition as a significant boost for the growing "Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition" (ETA) movement. As more aspiring entrepreneurs look to the ETA model to escape traditional corporate careers, Caddy provides an accessible, efficient pathway to business ownership and success.

This acquisition of Caddy marks Blair and Jeff's fourth acquisition this year, following the successful acquisitions of the Bella Forrest catalog and NewsletterBuilders, as well as the launch of ProfessorKnowledge.com. Their collaboration began with Easy Marketing Inc, their original venture together, which provides education and tools for real estate investors.

Blair Halver and Jeff Kemmer's Vision: "This acquisition is a huge win for the ETA movement, which is gaining momentum every day. We are excited to meet the growing demand for small, easy-to-run, and easy-to-grow micro-SaaS businesses. Our goal is to empower more entrepreneurs to build wealth today, not 'someday,' and Caddy is the perfect vehicle to achieve this."

As part of their ongoing commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success, Blair and Jeff are also raising funds from other investors for future ventures. This initiative aims to expand their portfolio and continue supporting new entrepreneurs in the SaaS market.

For more information about Caddy and to explore available SaaS acquisition opportunities, visit www.caddycx.com.

