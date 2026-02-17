Blair Staud to assume leadership role at Ohio Support Services from legacy President, Scott Tucker

"His leadership has already shaped so much of what OSS has become, and I know he will continue to guide the company with the same passion and integrity." - Tucker Post this

Staud has dedicated nearly two decades to Ohio Support Services, building a career defined by operational excellence, trusted client partnerships, and a deep understanding of both the business and its people. Over his 19-year tenure, he has served in a range of leadership roles that span operations, client services, and team development, consistently driving improvements in efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction.

"Blair's history with OSS speaks volumes," said Bryson Raver, CEO and founder of The Facilities Group. "He knows the company inside and out, has earned the trust of his colleagues and clients, and is the right person to carry OSS into its next chapter."

Scott Tucker, outgoing President of OSS, commented: "Having worked with Blair for many years, I've seen firsthand his dedication to our people and our clients. His leadership has already shaped so much of what OSS has become, and I know he will continue to guide the company with the same passion and integrity."

Staud shared, "OSS has been my professional home for nearly 20 years, and it's an honor to step into this leadership position. I'm excited to build on our legacy while continuing to support our teams and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Under Staud's leadership, OSS will continue to expand its impact in the facilities maintenance industry, with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and cultivating a culture of excellence.

About The Facilities Group

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Facilities Group (TFG) and its portfolio of brands are the fastest-growing facilities maintenance organization in the U.S. Comprising 18 service providers covering all 50 states, TFG is a visionary operating company that successfully partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while sustaining and strengthening brand legacies and driving high powered technology to provide a best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit www.thefacilitiesgroup.com.

Media Contact

Dwight Tesoro, The Facilities Group, 1 813-421-2516, [email protected], www.thefacilitiesgroup.com

SOURCE The Facilities Group