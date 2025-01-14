Blake Feindel Joins Dark Horse Private Wealth Managers to Lead the Next Era of Strategic Wealth Management

"I'm particularly excited about the opportunity to collaborate closely with in-house CPAs, which allows us to bring deep tax planning expertise to the table. This collaboration enhances our ability to provide holistic wealth management—something many firms promise but few can genuinely deliver." Post this

Who Is Blake Feindel? A Trusted Guide for High-Net-Worth Families and Entrepreneurs

Blake Feindel's journey in wealth management began over 20 years ago, with a focus on blending financial precision and heartfelt commitment to clients. As the co-founder of a wealth management firm that now oversees over $500 million in assets, Blake has built a reputation for creating personalized, strategic solutions tailored to his clients' unique goals. He is particularly sought after for his ability to craft dynamic strategies that capitalize on growth opportunities while safeguarding against market risks.

At the heart of his approach is a simple truth: Wealth is personal. Whether it's developing tax- efficient investment strategies or guiding families through legacy planning, Blake's dedication to measurable results and meaningful relationships sets him apart.

"For me, wealth management is about more than growing assets—it's about enriching lives," Blake shared. "Joining Dark Horse allows me to bring even greater value to clients by integrating tax and financial planning into one seamless, client-centered experience."

A Unified CPA-RIA Approach: The Dark Horse Advantage

Blake's addition reinforces Dark Horse's unique model of uniting wealth management with CPA-level tax expertise. This integrated approach ensures clients benefit from:

Tax-Smart Investment Strategies: Proactive planning that minimizes tax burdens while maximizing returns.

Dynamic Asset Allocations: Strategies designed to balance growth and risk, tailored for entrepreneurs and business owners.

Transparent Pricing You Can Trust: Straightforward fees with no hidden costs, ensuring complete clarity and alignment with clients' financial goals.

Dark Horse specializes in addressing challenges faced by entrepreneurs and HNWIs, such as the pitfalls of generic financial advisories. Many clients have experienced setbacks like shifting from an 80-20 to a 50-50 allocation due to fear-driven advice, leading to significant financial losses. Blake and the team's adaptive strategies focus on absolute returns, time segmentation, and wealth preservation to help clients stay ahead in volatile markets.

Why CPAs and HNW Clients Should Take Notice?

For CPAs: Blake's expertise offers a reliable referral solution that enhances client relationships while safeguarding trust. Partnering with Dark Horse means CPAs can:

Expand their services by providing clients with seamless access to tax-smart wealth strategies.

Build deeper client loyalty through comprehensive, value-added solutions.

Ensure client needs are met without compromising their own advisory role.

For Entrepreneurs and HNW Individuals: Blake's client-first approach ensures every financial decision is tailored to aspirations such as:

Preserving wealth for retirement or legacy planning.

Optimizing tax strategies to maximize returns.

Growing investments through risk-aware, results-driven strategies that reflect entrepreneurial ambition.

Blake's approach speaks to the entrepreneurial mindset, balancing growth and risk management while delivering strategies that capture opportunities and safeguard wealth.

Discover the Dark Horse Difference by taking the next step toward securing your financial future. Schedule a consultation with Blake Feindel and the expert team at Dark Horse Private Wealth today. With personalized strategies and unparalleled expertise, we're here to help you achieve your goals. Visit http://www.pw.darkhorse.cpa to get started.

About Dark Horse Private Wealth

Dark Horse Private Wealth provides financial planning, risk management and investment advisory services to Dark Horse CPAs' tax and accounting clients. As a Registered Investment Advisor, it shares not only common ownership with the CPA firm but a common objective of maximizing its' clients after-tax wealth. It does this through close collaboration between financial advisor and accountant ensuring that both sides of the coin are considered with all investment and tax advice rendered to its' clients. And, they do this with competitive and transparent pricing with the mission of increasing clients' wealth through mitigating fees and taxes that create a substantial drag on investment growth. To learn more, visit pw.darkhorse.cpa.

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.

Media Contact

Matthew Poole, Dark Horse Private Wealth, 619-736-1404, [email protected], https://pw.darkhorse.cpa/

Twitter

SOURCE Dark Horse Private Wealth