Blake Mallen Partners with DSN to Launch Direct Selling SHIFT Podcast Show

Selected by DSN to host The SHIFT podcast, Mallen is also the President of Pruvit, the industry leader in ketone technology, and is the Managing Director of BAM Ventures. He is mostly known for originating the Challenged-based marketing model. "My goal for Direct Selling SHIFT is to offer a safe and inspiring environment where direct selling high performers and experts can openly share their most powerful shifts, helping to accelerate their business and our channel today," said Mallen.

Added Stuart Johnson, DSN's Founder and CEO: "Direct Selling SHIFT is the best way to help anyone in direct selling—from new distributors to seasoned leaders—learn, grow and thrive in a rapidly evolving environment. I have no doubt this podcast will quickly become a go-to resource for independent distributors in today's digital world of direct selling."

In its first week after launch, Direct Selling SHIFT already hit the top of trending podcasts lists, including Top 100 in the U.S. Entrepreneurship category, Top 50 in Canada for Entrepreneurship category, and #2 in Apple Podcasts -- Italy for Entrepreneurship category.

In a special tribute episode released this month, the show shared a profoundly moving interview episode with the late Jessie Lee, also known as #bosslee. This episode offers a unique opportunity to hear one of Lee's final interviews, where she engages in a deeply open and vulnerable conversation. She shares her wisdom, transformative insights on personal fulfillment, meaningful impact and leaving a legacy that will stand the test of time.

New episodes of Direct Selling SHIFT drop every Monday. Subscribe and follow on Apple, Spotify, Audible, Google Podcast, and YouTube. For information about the show, visit https://directsellingshift.com/.

About Blake Mallen

Blake Mallen is an entrepreneur, direct selling executive, podcast host, and global speaker, who is the marketing mind behind companies and brands that have generated billions of dollars in revenue and impacted millions of lives. Mallen is currently President of Pruvit and host of the Direct Selling SHIFT podcast. Additionally, Mallen is the Managing Director of BAM Ventures, a long-term holding company he founded for starting, investing in, and scaling disruptive mission-driven businesses and brands. He is featured in mainstream publications and speaks globally on entrepreneurship, community marketing and intentional living. His latest TEDx Talk on how to 'Shift the Script' has already reached 1M+ views. Learn more at https://blakemallen.com and connect at @blakemallen.

