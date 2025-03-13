Blake Muller Recognized as a 2025 Georgia Titan 100 Honoree

"Being named a Georgia Titan 100 is a true honor and a testament to our team's dedication to innovation in RFID tracking and enterprise mobility." – Blake Muller, COO, Strategic Systems Post this

Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO, emphasized the significance of this recognition: "Georgia's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all."

About Strategic Systems and RedBeam

Strategic Systems & Technology Corporation is a leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions specializing in mobile computing, RFID, and advanced data capture technologies. RedBeam, a division of Strategic Systems, delivers RFID asset and inventory tracking solutions, transforming business operations to do more with less.. Learn more at www.sstid.com.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top CEOs and executives in a region, celebrating their influence, leadership, and contributions to business and the broader community. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year becoming progressively more challenging. Some honorees may also achieve the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame distinction.

For more information about the Titan 100 program, visit www.titan100.biz.

