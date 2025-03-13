Blake Muller Recognized as a 2025 Georgia Titan 100 Honoree

Strategic Systems' COO, Blake Muller, named a 2025 Georgia Titan 100 honoree for leadership and innovation in RFID tracking and enterprise mobility.
SUWANEE, Ga., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Systems & Technology Corporation is proud to announce that Blake Muller, our Chief Operating Officer, has been named a 2025 Georgia Titan 100 honoree. The Titan 100 program, presented by Titan CEO, recognizes Georgia's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, highlighting individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion in their respective industries. The 2025 Georgia Titan 100 honorees collectively lead organizations that employ over 136,000 individuals and generate more than $61 billion in annual revenue.
"I am truly honored to be recognized as a GA Titan 100 among such an esteemed group of leaders," said Blake Muller, COO of Strategic Systems and RedBeam. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team and our commitment to driving innovation in RFID tracking solutions and enterprise mobility. I look forward to leveraging this platform to expand our reach, foster new opportunities, and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses worldwide."
Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO, emphasized the significance of this recognition: "Georgia's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all."
About Strategic Systems and RedBeam
Strategic Systems & Technology Corporation is a leading provider of enterprise mobility solutions specializing in mobile computing, RFID, and advanced data capture technologies. RedBeam, a division of Strategic Systems, delivers RFID asset and inventory tracking solutions, transforming business operations to do more with less.. Learn more at www.sstid.com.
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top CEOs and executives in a region, celebrating their influence, leadership, and contributions to business and the broader community. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year becoming progressively more challenging. Some honorees may also achieve the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame distinction.
For more information about the Titan 100 program, visit www.titan100.biz.
Media Contact
Mariya Bentz, Strategic Systems, 1 8773897255, [email protected], Strategic Systems
SOURCE Strategic Systems
