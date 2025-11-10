Blake Willson Group Announces Appointment of Rob Franklin as Chief of Staff

Blake Willson Group (BWG), a technology-enabled CPA firm, has hired Rob Franklin as Chief of Staff. Franklin will focus on operational excellence and strategic alignment to support the organization's mission of harnessing technology to improve financial stewardship for the welfare, defense, and security of our nation.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Willson Group (BWG), a leading provider of strategically focused professional services and technology solutions for the defense, intelligence, and civilian sectors, today announced the appointment of Rob Franklin as Chief of Staff. In this pivotal role, Franklin will drive operational excellence, foster strategic alignment across the organization, and support BWG's mission to harness technology for improved financial stewardship and national security.

"Rob Franklin brings a wealth of expertise in strategic leadership and operational optimization that perfectly aligns with our commitment to innovation and efficiency," said RJ Blake, Founder and CEO of Blake Willson Group. "His proven track record with MorganFranklin and as an advisor to numerous companies will be instrumental in guiding our teams toward even greater success. We're thrilled to welcome him to the BWG family."

Franklin, co-founder of MorganFranklin Consulting (now HighSpring), is a seasoned executive with deep experience in high-stakes environments. He currently serves on the Board of Advisors for several dynamic businesses, helping them navigate the challenges of growth and scaling. Throughout his career, he has held various executive positions, including President, Chief Operations Officer, and Chief Information Officer. His expertise includes the development and implementation of corporate strategic planning, budgeting and forecasting, operational management, business development, and M&A. This background makes him an ideal fit to enhance BWG's delivery of cutting-edge solutions that address complex challenges in financial audits, cyber risk, and grants modernization.

"I am excited to join Blake Willson Group during this pivotal period," said Franklin. "BWG's dedication to grit, integrity, and service resonates deeply with my personal values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to advance our shared goals of operational resilience and mission success for our nation's defenders."

This appointment underscores BWG's ongoing investment in top-tier leadership to support its growth trajectory. With a focus on leveraging big data, analytics, and financial technology, BWG remains committed to delivering unparalleled value to its federal, state, and local clients.

Blake Willson Group (BWG) is a licensed, tech-enabled CPA firm and mission-first federal solutions provider headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Serving the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond, Blake Willson Group partners with defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to improve financial performance, safeguard programs, and modernize operations. With expertise spanning government accounting, audit, financial management, grants oversight, IT, and cybersecurity, Blake Willson Group brings top-tier talent and technology-forward strategies to solve challenges that demand more than the status quo. The firm has delivered hundreds of millions in federal contracts and earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists. Learn more at blakewillsongroup.com.

