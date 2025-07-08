Blake Willson Group Debuts 'Innovation Lab' to Build Next-Gen Tech Solutions for Federal Agencies, Launches AI Internship Program for Top Emerging Talent

"The Innovation Lab is a front-row seat to the work that will define the next chapter in federal performance." -- RJ Blake, Founder and CEO, Blake Willson Group Post this

"The Innovation Lab is a front-row seat to the work that will define the next chapter in federal performance," said RJ Blake, Founder and CEO of Blake Willson Group. "We're giving the best and brightest the opportunity to build something real, with purpose, from inside a firm that's committed to changing the game."

Interns selected for the program are working alongside BWG's Process Automation and AI team to support both client-facing work and internal product development. From researching generative technologies to contributing to solution testing and automation design, participants are playing an active role in helping shape tools that directly support mission outcomes across defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies. The program emphasizes impact, pairing technical skill with strategic application, reflecting the approach BWG brings to its federal work.

"As oversight grows tighter and demands on federal execution accelerate, the models that succeed will be smaller, faster, and built to deliver inside high-pressure environments," added Blake. "While others wait for the shift, we're building into it and getting there first."

About Blake Willson Group

Blake Willson Group (BWG) is a licensed, tech-enabled CPA firm and mission-first federal solutions provider headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Serving the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond, BWG partners with defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to improve financial performance, safeguard programs, and modernize operations. With expertise spanning government accounting, audit, financial management, grants oversight, IT, and cybersecurity, BWG brings world-class talent and technology-forward strategies to solve challenges that demand more than the status quo. The firm has delivered hundreds of millions in federal contracts and earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists. Learn more at blakewillsongroup.com.

