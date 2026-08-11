Blake Willson Group Earns Spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Blake Willson Group announced its recognition on the 2026 Inc. 5000, earning a place on the prestigious list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the eighth consecutive year. The honor celebrates the firm's sustained growth, innovation, and commitment to delivering measurable outcomes for federal clients.

ARLINGTON, Va. , Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Willson Group (BWG) is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, marking the eighth consecutive year the company has been recognized on Inc.'s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the eighth consecutive year is a direct reflection of our people and our vision to be the financial management transformation leader, uniting innovation, automation, and deep domain expertise," said RJ Blake, CEO of Blake Willson Group. "At Blake Willson Group, we believe the greatest impact is achieved when deep domain expertise is fused with leading technology. By uniting financial management experts with technologists, we help federal agencies harness AI, automation, data, and digital solutions to modernize faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver measurable mission outcomes. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building the next generation of technology-enabled solutions for the federal government."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the eighth consecutive year reflects BWG's sustained growth, operational excellence, and commitment to helping federal agencies modernize through technology. The achievement underscores the company's differentiated approach of combining deep domain expertise with technology-forward solutions to solve complex mission challenges and deliver measurable outcomes.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Blake Willson Group

Blake Willson Group (BWG) unites deep domain experts with technologists who leverage industry-leading financial management solutions to address the most critical mission objectives. Headquartered in the National Capital Region, the firm delivers measurable outcomes through technology-forward strategies and advanced solutions that drive mission success. Blake Willson Group has a distinguished track record of exceptional performance, achieving operational efficiencies that allow our clients to do more with less. BWG has earned the confidence of its clients by consistently exceeding expectations through its unwavering commitment to best value solutions, implemented with speed. Learn more at blakewillsongroup.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Marilyn Dyess, Blake Willson Group, 1 2023810603, [email protected], www.blakewillsongroup.com

SOURCE Blake Willson Group