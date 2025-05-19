Blake Willson Group Named Awardee on $150 Million HHS Blanket Purchase Agreement

Blake Willson Group has secured a position on a competitive $150 million BPA with the Department of Health and Human Services. The Virginia-based solutions architect company will have the opportunity to provide professional support services through HHS's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration over the next five years.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Willson Group (BWG), an award-winning, tech-enabled CPA firm, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as an awardee on a five-year, $150 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

This strategically important BPA, awarded through the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract vehicle, will enable BWG to deliver its expertise in financial management, audit services, and technology solutions that support HHS's mission-critical initiatives across the department.

"We are honored to have been selected for this important BPA and look forward to supporting HHS's vital mission with our dedicated team of professionals," said RJ Blake, President and CEO of Blake Willson Group. "Being chosen from such a competitive field validates our commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver high-quality services and solutions to federal clients. We're excited about the opportunity to continue our partnership with HHS to help advance their critical work improving the health, safety, and well-being of all Americans."

The Blake Willson Group brings extensive experience serving federal clients across the defense, intelligence, and civilian sectors, including multiple operating divisions of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, BWG is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality standards while delivering solutions that harness technology to improve financial stewardship. This latest award builds on Blake Willson Group's strong track record of federal contract wins, including previous BPAs and awards with the Department of Defense, Department of Agriculture, and other federal agencies.

About Blake Willson Group

Blake Willson Group, LLC is a licensed tech-enabled CPA firm with a skilled team dedicated to providing timely, cost-effective, and forward-thinking solutions to clients. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, BWG serves the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond. BWG specializes in government accounting, financial management, audit services, grants management, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions.

For more information about Blake Willson Group, visit blakewillsongroup.com

Media Contact

Marilyn Dyess, Blake Willson Group, 1 202-381-0603, [email protected], https://blakewillsongroup.com/

SOURCE Blake Willson Group