Blake Willson Group Named One of Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces

"Our team culture is shaped by our core values, and a shared commitment to outcomes that matter," said RJ Blake, Founder and CEO of Blake Willson Group. "This recognition is a testament to the caliber of our people and the environment we've built together, where great work is expected, supported, and valued."

Inc. evaluates thousands of companies annually for this award, using an independent survey administered by Quantum Workplace and a thorough assessment of each organization's benefits, policies, and employee programs. The final list highlights companies that not only support career growth but also foster trust, clarity, and a sense of ownership among employees at every level.

As BWG continues to expand, it remains focused on providing professionals with more than a job. The firm offers the opportunity to work on meaningful challenges, develop technical and leadership skills, and play a role in shaping the future of government operations.

To explore career opportunities or learn more about how BWG partners with federal agencies, visit http://www.blakewillsongroup.com.

About Blake Willson Group

Blake Willson Group (BWG) is a licensed, tech-enabled CPA firm and mission-first federal solutions provider headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Serving the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond, BWG partners with defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to improve financial performance, safeguard programs, and modernize operations. With expertise spanning government accounting, audit, financial management, grants oversight, IT, and cybersecurity, BWG brings world-class talent and technology-forward strategies to solve challenges that demand more than the status quo. The firm has delivered hundreds of millions in federal contracts and earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists. Learn more at blakewillsongroup.com.

