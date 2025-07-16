Blake Willson Group Named One of Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces

Blake Willson Group has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list, recognizing its commitment to cultivating a high-performance environment where mission-driven professionals can grow, lead, and deliver meaningful outcomes in federal service.
ARLINGTON, Va., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Willson Group (BWG), a mission-first tech solutions provider and nationally recognized CPA firm, has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list, earning national recognition for its focus on professional excellence, shared accountability, and purpose-driven work. This marks the firm's seventh time being recognized by Inc., reinforcing its reputation as a high-performance partner for government and a values-driven destination for top talent.
BWG's culture is grounded in the same operating principles it brings to federal agencies: precision, trust, and clarity of mission. The firm empowers lean, high-performing teams to deliver results for defense, intelligence, and civilian clients, and it invests in the next generation through initiatives like its Innovation Lab and AI-focused internship program. These efforts give emerging professionals the opportunity to contribute directly to real-world federal missions while building critical expertise.
"Our team culture is shaped by our core values, and a shared commitment to outcomes that matter," said RJ Blake, Founder and CEO of Blake Willson Group. "This recognition is a testament to the caliber of our people and the environment we've built together, where great work is expected, supported, and valued."
Inc. evaluates thousands of companies annually for this award, using an independent survey administered by Quantum Workplace and a thorough assessment of each organization's benefits, policies, and employee programs. The final list highlights companies that not only support career growth but also foster trust, clarity, and a sense of ownership among employees at every level.
As BWG continues to expand, it remains focused on providing professionals with more than a job. The firm offers the opportunity to work on meaningful challenges, develop technical and leadership skills, and play a role in shaping the future of government operations.
To explore career opportunities or learn more about how BWG partners with federal agencies, visit http://www.blakewillsongroup.com.
About Blake Willson Group
Blake Willson Group (BWG) is a licensed, tech-enabled CPA firm and mission-first federal solutions provider headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Serving the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond, BWG partners with defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to improve financial performance, safeguard programs, and modernize operations. With expertise spanning government accounting, audit, financial management, grants oversight, IT, and cybersecurity, BWG brings world-class talent and technology-forward strategies to solve challenges that demand more than the status quo. The firm has delivered hundreds of millions in federal contracts and earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists. Learn more at blakewillsongroup.com.
Media Contact
James DeMarco, Blake Willson Group, (954) 379-2115, [email protected], https://www.blakewillsongroup.com
SOURCE Blake Willson Group
Share this article