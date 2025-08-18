Blake Willson Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for the Seventh Consecutive Year

"We've navigated challenges from the COVID era to major shifts in federal oversight by implementing a leadership framework that fosters an enthusiastic culture, puts people first, and aligns every initiative under a purpose-driven strategy." -- RJ Blake, Founder and CEO, Blake Willson Group. Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

BWG operates in some of the most demanding federal environments, where accuracy, speed, and compliance are non-negotiable. The firm's agile teams pair senior experts with top emerging talent, integrating advanced technology into every project to improve financial performance, safeguard programs, and modernize operations. This approach eliminates inefficiency, ensures readiness, and enables agencies to achieve critical objectives with confidence. Since its inception, BWG has delivered hundreds of millions in federal contracts and earned repeated recognition for performance on national industry lists.

"Our purpose is clear and constant: harnessing technology to improve financial stewardship for the welfare, defense, and security of our nation," added Blake. "Hats off and a sincere thank you to every teammate, client, and partner who has been part of this journey - we are just getting started."

Blake Willson Group (BWG) is a licensed, tech-enabled CPA firm and mission-first federal solutions provider headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Serving the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond, BWG partners with defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to improve financial performance, safeguard programs, and modernize operations. With expertise spanning government accounting, audit, financial management, grants oversight, IT, and cybersecurity, BWG brings world-class talent and technology-forward strategies to solve challenges that demand more than the status quo. The firm has delivered hundreds of millions in federal contracts and earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists. Learn more at blakewillsongroup.com.

