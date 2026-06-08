Blake Willson Group Named to Inc. Best Workplaces List for the Second Consecutive Year

Recognition Reaffirms Culture of Excellence in Fast Growth, Innovation-Led Company Blake Willson Group

ARLINGTON, Va., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Willson Group (BWG), a leading digital transformation and financial management firm serving the defense, intelligence, and national security communities, has once again been named to the Inc. Best Workplaces list, one of the most prestigious recognitions of workplace culture in the United States.

This back-to-back designation reflects BWG's sustained commitment to building an organization where talented professionals can do meaningful, consequential work in service of the nation. The Inc. Best Workplaces award is based on employee survey data measuring trust, management effectiveness, professional growth, and overall satisfaction, making it among the most credible, employee-validated workplace honors available.

"Being recognized again by Inc., in addition to our eight consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 honoree, is a direct reflection of the people we've built this organization around," said RJ Blake, the CEO of Blake Willson Group. "We're not just building a great place to work, we're building the premier modernization and digital transformation firm focused on a mission that matters: harnessing technology to improve financial stewardship for the welfare, defense, and security of our nation. For professionals who want to do serious work that moves the needle at the intersection of technology, policy, and national security, this is where they belong. And we're just getting started."

BWG operates at the forefront of federal financial modernization, providing clients with leading technology solutions (from BWG's Innovation Center) that bridge deep domain expertise with operational excellence. The firm's Innovation Center drives disruptive approaches to longstanding challenges across federal civilian, defense, and national security-related operations, and its joint venture with a leading academic institution through the Center for Mission Alliance, extends its reach into broader national security and statecraft solutions.

As BWG continues to scale, it is actively seeking mission-driven professionals who thrive at the nexus of technology and deep domain expertise — individuals ready to contribute to work that has real and lasting consequences for the country.

For more information about Blake Willson Group and current career opportunities, visit www.blakewillsongroup.com.

About Blake Willson Group

Blake Willson Group (BWG) unites deep domain experts with technologists who leverage industry-leading financial management solutions to address the most critical mission objectives. Headquartered in the National Capital Region, the firm delivers measurable outcomes through technology-forward strategies and advanced solutions that drive mission success. Blake Willson Group has a distinguished track record of exceptional performance, achieving operational efficiencies that allow our clients to do more with less. BWG has earned the confidence of its clients by consistently exceeding expectations through its unwavering commitment to best value solutions, implemented with speed. Learn more at blakewillsongroup.com.

Media Contact

Marilyn Dyess, Blake Willson Group, 1 202-381-0603, [email protected], www.blakewillsongroup.com

SOURCE Blake Willson Group