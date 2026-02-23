Blake Willson Group Partners with Celonis to Drive Digital Transformation Across the Federal Enterprise through Process, System and Data Integration

Blake Willson Group (BWG) has announced a strategic partnership with Celonis to accelerate digital transformation across the federal enterprise. By combining BWG's federal financial management expertise with Celonis' AI-enabled process intelligence platform, the collaboration will help government agencies integrate disparate data, gain real-time visibility into operations, and optimize mission performance. The partnership is designed to reduce improper payments, lower operational costs, strengthen auditability, and deliver measurable ROI for civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Willson Group, a trusted provider of financial management advisory and digital solutions to meet the most critical mission objectives, today announced a partnership with Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, a key enabler for enterprise AI. This collaboration combines Blake Willson Group's deep federal domain expertise with the Celonis platform to help government agencies integrate disparate data and optimize mission-critical operations.

The partnership enables federal government departments to move past fragmented modernization by providing real-time visibility into how work actually flows through their systems. By leveraging AI-enhanced process intelligence, agencies can align complex IT portfolios with strategic mission outcomes.

Federal civilian, intelligence, and defense agencies face unprecedented complexity in managing resources and executing strategic objectives. Traditional modernization efforts often fail because they lack visibility into operational bottlenecks and control failures. This partnership provides an industry-leading platform that integrates data across multiple systems to accelerate both military and industrial operations.

The Celonis platform enables federal agencies to:

Reduce improper payments and optimize collections.

Lower operational costs and eliminate technical debt across legacy systems

Identify excess spend to better manage public resources.

Enhance auditability and traceability of internal controls and transactions.

"Our collaboration combines cutting-edge, AI-enabled platforms with deep domain financial management expertise that provide scalable solutions that power enterprise-wide digital transformation," said RJ Blake, CEO of Blake Willson Group. "We develop and deliver automated financial solutions—powered by partners like Celonis—that solve large-scale enterprise problems, deliver measurable ROI, and optimize scarce public resources to support mission success."

"Modernizing the federal enterprise requires visibility into how work actually flows through them," said Aubrey Vaughan, Vice President, Public Sector Strategy at Celonis. "Process Intelligence provides that real-time operational context, helping agencies move from fragmented efforts to coordinated, measurable transformation."

About Blake Willson Group

Blake Willson Group (BWG) unites deep domain experts with technologists who leverage industry-leading financial management solutions to address the most critical mission objectives. Headquartered in the National Capital Region, the firm delivers measurable outcomes through technology-forward strategies and advanced solutions that drive mission success. Blake Willson Group has a distinguished track record of exceptional performance, achieving operational efficiencies that allow our clients to do more with less. BWG has earned its clients' confidence by consistently exceeding expectations through its unwavering commitment to best-value solutions delivered with speed. Learn more at www.blakewillsongroup.com

