Blake Willson Group Welcomes Chris Stockel as Executive Director

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Willson Group (BWG), a solutions provider with deep domain expertise and advanced technology solutions for defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies, announces Chris Stockel has joined the firm as Executive Director. Stockel will advance BWG's efforts in delivering transformative solutions that strengthen defense and national security and increase stewardship over resources for our customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Stockel to our leadership team," said RJ Blake, Founder and CEO of Blake Willson Group. "His deep domain expertise and success scaling technology-enabled solutions relevant to our industry will build on our desire to provide clients with the most effective and efficient value proposition."

With more than 28 years of progressive experience in financial management advisory and technology implementation, Mr. Stockel has built an impressive career delivering transformative solutions across federal, state, and local government agencies. In his previous position, Mr. Stockel developed and led a financial management practice, growing it into a 200-person team of functional and technology specialists, orchestrating efforts spanning strategic planning, market expansion, new business capture, and client engagement excellence. His career encompasses significant accomplishments in consulting services, capability enhancement, and enterprise solution deployment, particularly within federal financial management, accounting operations, cost control, and performance optimization. Stockel's unique blend of hands-on experience and regulatory expertise positions him to significantly enhance BWG's ability to deliver innovative solutions to our clients' various problem sets.

"Joining Blake Willson Group represents an exceptional opportunity to contribute to an organization that truly understands the intersection of technology and mission success and is pivoting to the development and delivery of digital transformation to address and overcome the current and emerging challenges our customers are facing," said Stockel. "BWG's dedication to putting client missions first while driving innovation in financial management resonates deeply with my professional philosophy. I'm eager to collaborate with this exceptional team to identify new opportunities, expand our market presence, create solutions, and enable strategic transformation that delivers lasting value to the agencies we serve and ultimately to the American people." Stockel's appointment underscores Blake Willson Group's ongoing momentum and dedication to attracting exceptional professionals who bring innovative, technology-centric approaches to our customers. His strategic leadership will play a key role in advancing BWG's business objectives and cementing its reputation as a dependable partner for organizations across the nation.

Blake Willson Group (BWG) is a licensed, tech-enabled CPA firm and mission-first federal solutions provider headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Serving the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond, Blake Willson Group partners with defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to improve financial performance, safeguard programs, and modernize operations. With expertise spanning government accounting, audit, financial management, grants oversight, IT, and cybersecurity, Blake Willson Group brings top-tier talent and technology-forward strategies to solve challenges that demand more than the status quo. The firm has delivered hundreds of millions in federal contracts and earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists. Learn more at blakewillsongroup.com.

