Blake Willson Group's Innovation Center Solutions Now Available Through Treasury's FM QSMO Marketplace

"Our inclusion in Treasury's FM QSMO Marketplace validates how we leverage deep domain industry leading experts with our Innovation Center technologists to develop purpose-built solutions" said RJ Blake, CEO of Blake Willson Group. Post this

"Our inclusion in Treasury's FM QSMO Marketplace validates how we leverage deep domain industry leading experts with our Innovation Center technologists to develop purpose-built solutions" said RJ Blake, CEO of Blake Willson Group. "It provides our customers with a faster, lower-friction path to deploy disruptive solutions from our Innovation Center—spanning AI-enabled process automation, advanced analytics, digital modernization, grants management, risk & compliance, and audit readiness—while meeting federal standards and internal control requirements."

BWG's multidisciplinary teams of technologists and mission experts design these solutions to reduce legacy system duplication, improve data quality, streamline financial processing, and enhance transparency and stewardship. Agencies can now adopt these capabilities at scale and with speed through the FM QSMO Marketplace, advancing both agency missions and broader government modernization goals.

Blake Willson Group stands ready to partner with federal organizations seeking next-generation, secure, and scalable financial management solutions.

About Blake Willson Group

Blake Willson Group (BWG) is a cleared and credentialed tech-enabled CPA firm. Serving the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond, Blake Willson Group partners with defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to improve financial performance, safeguard programs, and modernize operations. With expertise spanning government accounting, audit, financial management, grants oversight, IT, and cybersecurity, Blake Willson Group brings top-tier talent and technology-forward strategies to solve challenges that demand more than the status quo. The firm has delivered hundreds of millions in federal contracts and earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists. Learn more at blakewillsongroup.com.

Media Contact

Marilyn Dyess, Blake Willson Group, 1 202-381-0603, [email protected], www.blakewillsongroup.com

SOURCE Blake Willson Group