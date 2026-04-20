Blake Willson Group's Innovation Center Solutions Now Available Through Treasury's FM QSMO Marketplace

Blake Willson Group Joins U.S. Treasury's FM QSMO Marketplace as one of only 34 vendors
ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Willson Group (BWG), a cleared and nationally recognized technology-enabled CPA firm, announced today that its financial management and modernization solutions are now available through the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) Marketplace. GSA eLibrary Contractor Listing
This listing on the governmentwide platform gives federal agencies streamlined access to BWG's vetted solutions and products via GSA SIN 518210FM. It accelerates procurement of standards-based solutions aligned with the Financial Management Capability Framework (FMCF) and Federal Integrated Business Framework (FIBF).
"Our inclusion in Treasury's FM QSMO Marketplace validates how we leverage deep domain industry leading experts with our Innovation Center technologists to develop purpose-built solutions" said RJ Blake, CEO of Blake Willson Group. "It provides our customers with a faster, lower-friction path to deploy disruptive solutions from our Innovation Center—spanning AI-enabled process automation, advanced analytics, digital modernization, grants management, risk & compliance, and audit readiness—while meeting federal standards and internal control requirements."
BWG's multidisciplinary teams of technologists and mission experts design these solutions to reduce legacy system duplication, improve data quality, streamline financial processing, and enhance transparency and stewardship. Agencies can now adopt these capabilities at scale and with speed through the FM QSMO Marketplace, advancing both agency missions and broader government modernization goals.
Blake Willson Group stands ready to partner with federal organizations seeking next-generation, secure, and scalable financial management solutions.
About Blake Willson Group
Blake Willson Group (BWG) is a cleared and credentialed tech-enabled CPA firm. Serving the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond, Blake Willson Group partners with defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to improve financial performance, safeguard programs, and modernize operations. With expertise spanning government accounting, audit, financial management, grants oversight, IT, and cybersecurity, Blake Willson Group brings top-tier talent and technology-forward strategies to solve challenges that demand more than the status quo. The firm has delivered hundreds of millions in federal contracts and earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists. Learn more at blakewillsongroup.com.
Media Contact
Marilyn Dyess, Blake Willson Group, 1 202-381-0603, [email protected], www.blakewillsongroup.com
SOURCE Blake Willson Group
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