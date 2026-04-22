Blake's Hard Cider Toasts American Independence with Limited-Edition Packaging and Nationwide Sweepstakes

America's top independent cider brand celebrates the nation's semi-quincentennial with a tribute to the humility, hard work, and dedication of the American farmer

ARMADA, Mich., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake's Hard Cider was built on a family farm in Armada, Michigan — the same farm where American apples have been grown for generations. The work hasn't changed much. You plant, you tend, you harvest, and you do it again. It's that ethic — quiet, unglamorous, and deeply American — that shaped this company, and it's what American Apple was built to represent. To mark the nation's 250th Anniversary, Blake's Hard Cider is releasing limited edition packaging for America's fastest growing Imperial Hard Cider, American Apple, as a tribute to the farmers, families, and communities that built this country.

"As an independent, family-owned cidery, we believe an independent nation deserves a cider that stays true to its roots," said Andrew Blake, Founder and CEO of Blake's Beverage Company. "American Apple is more than a drink — it's a tribute to the farmers and families who built this country, and to the communities that still carry that spirit forward. We wanted this milestone anniversary to be reflected in every can, celebrating the people and places that make this country home."

A National Sweepstakes to Celebrate America The Beautiful

Blake's is also celebrating America's 250th anniversary with a nationwide sweepstakes to fuel summer adventures. One lucky winner will receive the ultimate grand prize worth nearly $5,000:

$1,776 to explore America

$1,500 Cruise America RV rental

$1,000 Kampgrounds of America gift card

America The Beautiful Parks Pass ($80 value)

American Apple apparel and merchandise

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This Sweepstakes is open only to natural persons who are legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older. Sweepstakes ends 08/31/2026. For entry and Official Rules visit https://swpp.me/e/cidercountry/. Void where prohibited.

At 8% ABV, American Apple is an imperial-style cider crafted from a variety blend of American apples. Free of artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners, this balanced, semi-sweet cider delivers a pure, uncompromised taste that reflects the company's deep-rooted farming heritage. It is America's go-to imperial cider for tailgates, backyard BBQs, and shared moments.

About Blake's Beverage Company

Blake's Beverage Company is a leading craft beverage producer with a family of brands committed to quality, innovation and authentic fruit-forward flavor. With roots on a 1,000- acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake's Beverage Company now includes Blake's Hard Cider, Austin Eastciders and AVID Cider Co. As the company continues to expand its national footprint, Blake's Beverage Company remains grounded in its farm crafted origins – bringing bold, fruit-forward beverages to consumers across the country.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Blake's Beverage Company