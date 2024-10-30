Blancco Autopilot Detection Automatically IDs End-of-Life IT Assets at Risk of Data Reloading

Not only does Blancco Autopilot Detection save ITADs time, it also reduces organizations' threat footprint and potential for data privacy regulation non-compliance, preserving corporate brand reputation as a result. Post this

Microsoft dominates the PC software market, owning nearly 63% of the global desktop operating systems market, according to some sources. Approximately 20% of the PCs and laptops processed by ITADs are registered to a UEM. Blancco Autopilot Detection provides ITADs and processors with a comprehensive 360-degree view of their data assets and verifies which can be erased permanently and those which must be isolated until the devices are deregistered. Each PC and laptop registered to a UEM is then logged in the Blancco Management Portal, which centralizes access to reports and notifications from Blancco products.

"Autopilot and Intune do serve a useful purpose for IT administrators by simplifying redeployment of used devices; however, enrolled assets may compromise data privacy and security because UEM systems ensure that all data, including sensitive corporate information, can be retrieved once PCs are reconnected to Wi-Fi or any network," said Russ Ernst, CTO, Blancco. "Our Autopilot Detection offering solves for this by enabling ITADs to flag enrolled devices automatically, reducing the potential for human error and ensuring successful erasure before assets are resold."

Blancco Autopilot Detection is a powerful new feature available for use with Blancco Drive Eraser, which renders data permanently unrecoverable from data center servers and loose drives, endpoint devices, and other decommissioned drive-based assets. It provides enterprises with proven, audit-ready, and regulation-compliant data sanitization and scalable process workflows. Approved by 14 governing bodies and supporting compliance with more than 25 standards, Blancco Drive Eraser creates and stores reports for compliance, audits, reporting, verification, and retention purposes. These reports are protected and digitally signed to prove regulatory compliance.

More information on Blancco Autopilot Detection can be found here.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable.

A carbon-neutral supplier, Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

