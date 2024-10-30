Blancco Autopilot Detection Automatically IDs End-of-Life IT Assets at Risk of Data Reloading

The only enterprise-scale offering that identifies devices enrolled in Unified Endpoint Management, Blancco Autopilot Detection flags assets that may pose risks to security and compliance before being resold on the secondary market
AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced Blancco Autopilot Detection, a new solution that enables ITADs and mobile processors to identify the presence of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) enrollments, such as Microsoft's Windows Autopilot and Intune. While UEMs provide a unified, comprehensive approach to endpoint management, devices enrolled in a UEM also present security challenges because once enrolled devices connect to the network, the system automatically synchronizes data between the device and the management server.
Blancco Autopilot Detection eliminates the need for ITADs (IT asset disposition providers) and processors to manually identify devices registered to a UEM and automatically flags these assets for isolation until deregistered from the UEM by an asset administrator. Once deregistered, ITADs and processors can perform data sanitization and prepare the devices for reuse, donation, or the secondary market.
Microsoft dominates the PC software market, owning nearly 63% of the global desktop operating systems market, according to some sources. Approximately 20% of the PCs and laptops processed by ITADs are registered to a UEM. Blancco Autopilot Detection provides ITADs and processors with a comprehensive 360-degree view of their data assets and verifies which can be erased permanently and those which must be isolated until the devices are deregistered. Each PC and laptop registered to a UEM is then logged in the Blancco Management Portal, which centralizes access to reports and notifications from Blancco products.
Not only does Blancco Autopilot Detection save ITADs time, it also reduces organizations' threat footprint and potential for data privacy regulation non-compliance, preserving corporate brand reputation as a result.
"Autopilot and Intune do serve a useful purpose for IT administrators by simplifying redeployment of used devices; however, enrolled assets may compromise data privacy and security because UEM systems ensure that all data, including sensitive corporate information, can be retrieved once PCs are reconnected to Wi-Fi or any network," said Russ Ernst, CTO, Blancco. "Our Autopilot Detection offering solves for this by enabling ITADs to flag enrolled devices automatically, reducing the potential for human error and ensuring successful erasure before assets are resold."
Blancco Autopilot Detection is a powerful new feature available for use with Blancco Drive Eraser, which renders data permanently unrecoverable from data center servers and loose drives, endpoint devices, and other decommissioned drive-based assets. It provides enterprises with proven, audit-ready, and regulation-compliant data sanitization and scalable process workflows. Approved by 14 governing bodies and supporting compliance with more than 25 standards, Blancco Drive Eraser creates and stores reports for compliance, audits, reporting, verification, and retention purposes. These reports are protected and digitally signed to prove regulatory compliance.
