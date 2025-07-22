Blancco Expands Wearable Erasure and Diagnostics Offering with New Support for AirPods and Latest Series of Apple Watches

"As consumer electronics continue to evolve, it's great to be working with Blancco, who continue to evolve and keep up to date with the latest and greatest technologies across the tech industry," said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. Post this

"The explosion of wearables has driven an unprecedented demand for used devices such as Apple Watches and AirPods, with trade-ins and resale increasing every year," said Russ Ernst, CTO of Blancco. "New revenue streams for mobile processors, ITADs, retailers, and enterprises depend on being able to securely process more than phones alone. Blancco is future-proofing solutions for our customer base by supporting not just today's needs, but needs tied to where the secondary market is heading."

The rising popularity of wearables has created the need for comprehensive used device processing that spans authentication, diagnostics, and certified data erasure. For example, AirPods or Apple Watches still linked to the original user's Apple ID (via iCloud Activation Lock) can block reuse, delay resale, and increase the risk of returns or fraud. Additionally, Apple Watches—if not properly reset—may retain pairing to nearby Apple devices, raising concerns about potential unauthorized access or unintended functionality. Blancco Eraser for Apple Devices helps mitigate these risks by identifying devices that remain paired to iCloud or an Apple ID. This detection capability ensures that processors are alerted to lock and pairing status before resale, which plays a critical role in preventing the accidental sale of locked or user-associated hardware—saving time, avoiding disputes, and protecting brand reputation.

"As consumer electronics continue to evolve, it's great to be working with Blancco, who continue to evolve and keep up to date with the latest and greatest technologies across the tech industry," said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation's leading material resource recovery, ITAD and mobility recycling company. "We continue to be impressed by Blancco's comprehensive and trusted processing services and are grateful for their ever-expanding capabilities."

Companies in this ecosystem often rely on multiple providers, and even multiple platforms from the same vendor, to process the diverse range of products destined for resale. The expanded Blancco Eraser for Apple Devices streamlines this complexity by supporting the market's broadest set of Apple assets, helping reduce operational costs and improve efficiency. The enhanced solution portfolio reinforces Blancco's position as a single trusted source for erasure and diagnostics across the largest variety of asset types in the market.

To learn more about Blancco Eraser for Apple Devices, as well as other ITAD-ready data sanitization solutions such as Blancco Drive Eraser, Intelligent Business Routing, Blancco Autopilot Detection, and Blancco Drive Verifier, please visit www.blancco.com.

All trademarks and product names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

