Blancco Increases Data Security Capabilities with Scalable Enterprise and ITAD Solutions Demonstrating Strong Momentum in 2025

Blancco also extended its global footprint by strengthening channel relationships with IBM, Lenovo, and TCS, reinforcing certified data sanitization as a core element of secure and sustainable IT asset management.

Additional collaborative efforts included work with industry organizations such as SustainableIT.org, leading IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers, and non-profits. In 2025, Turing Trust used Blancco's secure data sanitization software to process and deliver 9,000 computers to underserved communities in the U.K., Malawi, and Sierra Leone, among others.

"Our customers and partners operate in a world where security breaches, compliance failures, and unsustainable practices carry real business consequences," said DiFruscio. "Providing fast, scalable sanitization solutions that address all three issues means organizations lower risk and increase efficiency during a time of unprecedented data growth. We're not just erasing unneeded data. We're providing unmatched, data end-of-life confidence so CEOs and IT leaders can sleep at night while approaching asset retirement responsibly."

Blancco reaffirmed its commitment to support companies facing global compliance challenges by building and delivering the most comprehensive solutions for enterprises and ITADs.

Key company milestones in 2025 include:

Blancco Eraser for Apple Devices added scalable erasure and diagnostics for the latest Apple Watch® wearables and AirPods® wireless headphones, complementing existing full coverage across iPhone®, iPad®, Mac® computers, Magic Mouse®, AirPods, and previous Apple Watch series models.

The 2025 Key Deploy acquisition yielded a year-end launch of Blancco Asset Reimaging. Integrated directly within Blancco's flagship certified data erasure software, Blancco Asset Reimaging is the only operating system installation tool that allows device refurbishers and IT asset disposition (ITAD) firms to move seamlessly from sanitizing, diagnosing, and grading Windows devices to reimaging within a single, efficient workflow.

Blancco's U.S, Finland and Ireland operations achieved ISO 27701 certification, which sets the global standard for Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), making Blancco the first data erasure company to be certified in multiple offices.

Blancco also clinched two award wins, demonstrating both its technological innovations as well as the company's commitment to providing sustainable solutions that allow the secure processing of used IT assets, enabling the reuse or resale of devices without compromising data security:

Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence honored Blancco Autopilot Detection, which automatically identifies end-of-life IT assets at risk of reloading data, with a Gold Stevie® Award for Technical Innovation of the Year.

2025 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honored Blancco for its commitment to sustainability and the growth of the circular economy.

With more than 40 patented and patent-pending innovations fueling the company's proprietary technology, Blancco's solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by more than 13 governing bodies and leading organizations around the world, including NATO, Common Criteria, and ADISA. No other data erasure software can attest to this level of compliance. Blancco also provides customers with a 100% tamper-proof audit trail, validating compliance with global data protection and privacy regulations.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable. Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended, and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

