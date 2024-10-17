Blancco Launches Free ROI Calculator to Help Enterprises Quantify Financial and ESG Benefits of Data Erasure

Any enterprise IT decision maker can access Blancco's free, self-serve Value Assessment TooI and receive a customized report. To see how much your organization can save and contribute to sustainability goals, visit www.blancco.com/blancco-drive-eraser-value-tool/. Post this

"When enterprises choose data erasure — as opposed to physical destruction of equipment — for data security purposes, they can reap significant value and efficiencies in data protection, end-of-life asset management, and ESG," said Jon Mellon, President of Global Sales, Marketing and Field Operations at Blancco. "That's because using legacy destruction approaches on today's advanced and ever-evolving technologies creates risk at the data asset finish line. Mitigating that risk with data erasure reinforces the data security that enterprises are continually fighting for."

Developed in partnership with market research firm Hobson & Company, both the Value Assessment Tool and the ROI Calculator measure physical destruction costs against the value provided by Blancco Drive Eraser when processing data center servers, drives, or employee computers at the end of first life. For this initiative, Hobson interviewed IT decision-makers from 12 global enterprises regarding their experience with Blancco Drive Eraser. Of the respondents, 25% affirmed reduced impact from a security breach, 75% reported a decrease in the probability of non-compliance penalties, and 70% reported decreases in time spent managing server decommissioning, audits, and sanitization processes.

After analyzing this information, alongside industry norms, Blancco and Hobson created a barometer for assessing the financial impact, productivity returns, and sustainability value that results from using software to sanitize end-of-life IT assets that would otherwise be destroyed.

"Blancco data erasure accelerates secure decommissioning and measurably reduces electronic waste," said Mellon. "These tools quantify those results. Not only can decision makers be confident that they are protecting their data, but they can also build a data-driven financial case for doing things differently."

Any enterprise IT decision maker can access Blancco's free, self-serve Value Assessment TooI and receive a customized report. Based on calculations from customers' experience and the disposal challenges businesses face, they'll receive:

Estimated financial gains possible when choosing Blancco's drive erasure software;

Anticipated reduction of breach impact, decommissioning management time and non-compliance fees;

Impacts related to delayed cost of purchasing new assets due to secure reuse;

Quantified ESG benefits from reselling or reusing erased data storage assets rather than using physical destruction.

Blancco customers and prospects can also request access to a representative-guided ROI Calculator. The ROI Calculator offers more customization options and investment break-even timeframes.

To see how much your organization can save and contribute to sustainability goals, try the free Blancco Drive Eraser Value Assessment Tool today, visit www.blancco.com/blancco-drive-eraser-value-tool/.

About Blancco Technology Group

A carbon-neutral supplier, Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

