Blancco Wins Sustainability Leadership Award from Business Intelligence Group

Blancco is being honored for its leadership role in reducing the environmental harm caused by digital data and devices at retirement. Traditionally, physical destruction has been the fate of data storage drives and computing devices that have been used to store sensitive data, but such destruction is not sustainable from an environmental point of view. As reported by the UN's 2024 Global E-waste Monitor, electronic waste (e-waste) generation is already outpacing formal recycling by 5x. Blancco is making an impact by providing a secure, sustainable method of innovative software-based data sanitization, thereby enabling Blancco-sanitized devices to be safely reused, recycled, donated or sold through the secondary market.

"For more than 25 years, Blancco has focused on completely and irretrievably removing data from IT assets to protect against unauthorized access, empowering organizations with full confidence in device reuse," said Jon Mellon, President of Global Sales, Marketing and Field Operations at Blancco. "As a result, every year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures keep functional IT assets out of landfills and in the circular economy. Eliminating no-longer-needed data in active environments also lowers an organization's energy consumption, thereby improving its carbon footprint. The support of BIG and others recognizing our efforts further emboldens us to persist with our mission."

According to Blancco's 2023 ESG report:

Blancco's data sanitization software was used to erase 63.8M devices, an increase of 11M IT assets from the previous year. This is the equivalent of 236M pounds of IT devices (i.e., 583 jumbo jets), prevented from potentially entering landfills.

devices, an increase of IT assets from the previous year. This is the equivalent of pounds of IT devices (i.e., 583 jumbo jets), prevented from potentially entering landfills. The pre-use carbon footprint of those devices—the total emissions produced from their creation to first use—is approximately 18.3B pounds, a substantial amount that would otherwise be used to create new devices. For context, an iPhone 12 Pro 512GB has carbon emissions of 242.5 lb. over its lifetime.

Furthermore, Blancco works with global charitable organizations to facilitate reuse by sanitizing donated devices that are then distributed to schools:

LiteHaus International, an Asia-Pacific nonprofit, has used Blancco Drive Eraser to securely repurpose 7,275 computers, keeping them out of landfills, preventing 116 tons of e-waste and the release of 241 tonnes of CO2. LifeHaus has benefitted more than 100,000 people to date.

nonprofit, has used Blancco Drive Eraser to securely repurpose 7,275 computers, keeping them out of landfills, preventing 116 tons of e-waste and the release of 241 tonnes of CO2. LifeHaus has benefitted more than 100,000 people to date. UK's Turing Trust refurbishes old computers, sanitizes the data from them, and distributes them to schools in Africa . Blancco has securely erased over 10,000 devices to support Turing Trust's mission.

With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, Blancco continues to launch products that global companies can rely on to automate and reinforce data security across the widest variety of technologies. Blancco is the only company offering solutions that have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 13+ governing bodies and leading organizations worldwide. The certified proof of data erasure enables organizations to reuse equipment that otherwise would be a candidate for physical destruction, accelerating the enterprise's transition to the circular economy.

To learn more about how to sustainably restore devices to a "state of blank" using certified data sanitization methods, please visit Blancco's "Blank Is" resource page here: www.blancco.com/blank-is/.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable.

A carbon-neutral supplier, Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at www.blancco.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

