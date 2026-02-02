Blancco's VP of Global Pathways Jim Elder Honored as a 2026 CRN Channel Chief

"Jim's practical, strategic approach to data protection supports partners and their customers in securely and efficiently erasing unneeded data—across devices and live environments—while maintaining compliance." -- Blancco CEO Lou DiFruscio Post this

"Jim plays a key role at Blancco, leading our global partner initiatives and working closely with partner MVPs to help enterprises use Blancco's trusted data sanitization solutions effectively," said Blancco CEO Lou DiFruscio. "As AI continues to drive data growth, organizations face increasing regulatory and cross-border compliance challenges. Jim's practical, strategic approach to data protection supports partners and their customers in securely and efficiently erasing unneeded data—across devices and live environments—while maintaining compliance."

"I believe that partners sell what they know, with those they trust, and focus on vendors they're confident they can be profitable with," said Elder. "Training and enablement, along with programs and practices that protect a partner's investment, are essential. Equally important are pricing strategies and channel discipline that ensure partner profitability. It's also critically important to be easy to do business with—because when all else is equal, channel sales teams will always default to the fastest and most efficient path to a sale."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

