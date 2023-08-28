Blank's Insurance Agency Named Prairie State Insurance Cooperative (PSIC) Producer and Agency of the Year

The Prairie State Insurance Cooperative (PSIC) is a full-service insurance and risk management program offered to public schools in North, Northwest, Central, and Southern Illinois.
OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The comprehensive program gives members long-term stability as well as broader coverages and increased limits. In addition to workers compensation, coverages include property & casualty, automobile, excess liability, school board legal, student accident, cyber liability, pollution and more.
Associated Risk Managers (ARM) of Illinois is the exclusive marketing agent for PSIC. ARM of Illinois is a network of independent agents strategically located throughout the state that provides PSIC members with a local agent representative.
Each year ARM of Illinois selects the PSIC Producer and Agency of the Year. Selection criteria includes new submission counts, new adds and PSIC meeting attendance.
The award for the 2023 PSIC Producer and Agency of the Year is presented to Allyson Hearring-Padilla and Julie Hearring at Blank's Insurance Agency in Carlyle, Illinois.
For more information and local contacts, visit www.prairiestateinsurance.org.
