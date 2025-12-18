BlastOne Announces Winners of the 2025 Performance 3 Awards

Performance 3 Awards recognize companies that didn't simply complete difficult projects; they raised the standard for what "Superior Performance" means – with objective measurable results.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlastOne International is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Performance 3 Awards, honoring exceptional contractors and manufacturers whose projects set new benchmarks for industrial blasting and coating excellence across North America.
The Performance 3 Awards recognize companies that didn't simply complete difficult projects; they raised the standard for what "Superior Performance" means – with objective measurable results. When you see a Performance 3 Award, you know the contractor or manufacturer:
- Elevated a normalized benchmark — delivering results previously thought unattainable.
- Leveraged all three pillars of Superior Performance: Superior Equipment, Superior Abrasives, and Superior Know-How.
- Completed their project Faster, Safer, and Cleaner than industry norms, with meaningful, measurable improvements.
In a field that rarely receives the recognition it deserves, these award winners stand out for redefining expectations and proving what's possible when world-class execution meets an engineered approach.
2025 Performance 3 Award Recipients
Brock Florida
- ASSET: Georgia Pacific Tank | Palatka, FL
- Project Manager: Tim Jolley
- Superintendent: Kevin Patterson
Recognized for leveraging technology to achieve monumental 350% productivity increase while simultaneously reducing abrasive consumption 53%, reducing total blast hours 78%, reducing total man hours 87%, and reducing total project time 74%.
Brand Safway
- ASSET: Chevron - Tank TK32460 | Pascagoula, MS
- Project Manager: Miguel Cordova
Honored for superior productivity through technology and optimization leading to 249% blasting speed increase, 30% abrasive reduction, and reducing employee hours at unsafe heights by 92%.
Brand Safway
- ASSET: Cenovus – Tank #771 | Toledo, OH
- Project Manager: Ismael Guzman
Awarded for leveraging technology and superior abrasive to achieve exceptional 61% reduction in abrasive consumption, 140% increase in square footage per day, and a 57% reduction in overall project duration.
Everett Ship Repair
- ASSET: MV Kennicott – Ferry Boat | Seattle, WA
- Project Manager: George Poor
- Blast & Paint Superintendent: Benny Briones
Commended and recognized advancing shipyard blasting and coating workflow with an 88% reduction in abrasive consumption, an average productivity increase of 142%, and an overall cost reduction of 59%.
Skyway USA
- ASSET: Marathon – Tank #5 | Anacortes, WA
- Project Manager: Dan Webster
Honored for leveraging superior equipment and technology to reduce overall manhours at height by 61%, alongside a 30% increase in productivity and a 67% reduction in abrasive consumption.
Excel (Bartlett Group)
- ASSET: Marathon – Tank | Salt Lake City, UT
- Coating Supervisor: Vicente Ponce DeLeon
Awarded for leveraging superior equipment and abrasives to achieve a 30% reduction in abrasive consumption, 116% increase in square footage per hour, alongside a 57% reduction in manual labor.
Viking Industrial Painting
- ASSET: Community Water Tower | Columbus, OH
- Project Manager: Mike Winkler
Commended and recognized for leveraging metric technology to reduce abrasive consumption 42% and lowering overall project cost 26%.
Muehlhan
- ASSET: Hanger One | Moffett Field, CA
- Project Manager: Gabe Yanez
Recognized for leveraging superior equipment and technology to perform precision blasting and coating on over 1,000,000 square feet of structural steel girding within a fully lead-controlled abatement environment, maintaining strict safety compliance while optimizing abrasive consumption across an exceptionally complex interior structure.
Canam Bridges
- ASSET: Blast Room Metalizing Robot | Quebec, Ontario
- Project Manager: Damien Bourassa D'estimauville
Recognized for pioneering and leveraging automated metallizing technology to safely and consistently coat large structural bridge girders, replacing manual application with robotic processing to improve coverage uniformity, throughput, and scalability while reducing worker exposure in high-risk fabrication environments.
Novae Corporation
- ASSET: Blast Booth | Markle, Indiana
- Project Manager: Mike Simpson
Awarded for leveraging automation and innovation to reduce labor dependence by 50%, improve per-unit blasting completion by 108%, ensure 100% consistency across trailer models, and increase overall manufacturing throughput by 15%.
Celebrating Excellence in an Underappreciated Industry
"In an industry where most of the work happens out of sight — and often under intense conditions — these companies have delivered outcomes that deserve to be celebrated," said Jim Gooden, Vice President BlastOne International. "Each recipient didn't just clear the bar. They redefined where the bar should be."
About BlastOne International
BlastOne provides equipment, abrasives, engineered solutions, and technical expertise that help industrial contractors and manufacturers complete blasting and coating work Faster, Safer, and Cleaner. Through its Performance 3 system, BlastOne partners with field crews and project managers to drive real, measurable improvements — the kind that transforms how jobs are executed and how facilities plan for future work.
