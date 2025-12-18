BlastOne Announces Winners of the 2025 Performance 3 Awards

In an industry where most of the work happens out of sight — and often under intense conditions — these companies have delivered outcomes that deserve to be celebrated. Post this

Elevated a normalized benchmark — delivering results previously thought unattainable.

Leveraged all three pillars of Superior Performance: Superior Equipment, Superior Abrasives, and Superior Know-How.

Completed their project Faster, Safer, and Cleaner than industry norms, with meaningful, measurable improvements.

In a field that rarely receives the recognition it deserves, these award winners stand out for redefining expectations and proving what's possible when world-class execution meets an engineered approach.

2025 Performance 3 Award Recipients

Brock Florida

ASSET: Georgia Pacific Tank | Palatka, FL

Project Manager: Tim Jolley

Superintendent: Kevin Patterson

Recognized for leveraging technology to achieve monumental 350% productivity increase while simultaneously reducing abrasive consumption 53%, reducing total blast hours 78%, reducing total man hours 87%, and reducing total project time 74%.

Brand Safway

ASSET: Chevron - Tank TK32460 | Pascagoula, MS

Project Manager: Miguel Cordova

Honored for superior productivity through technology and optimization leading to 249% blasting speed increase, 30% abrasive reduction, and reducing employee hours at unsafe heights by 92%.

Brand Safway

ASSET: Cenovus – Tank #771 | Toledo, OH

Project Manager: Ismael Guzman

Awarded for leveraging technology and superior abrasive to achieve exceptional 61% reduction in abrasive consumption, 140% increase in square footage per day, and a 57% reduction in overall project duration.

Everett Ship Repair

ASSET: MV Kennicott – Ferry Boat | Seattle, WA

Project Manager: George Poor

Blast & Paint Superintendent: Benny Briones

Commended and recognized advancing shipyard blasting and coating workflow with an 88% reduction in abrasive consumption, an average productivity increase of 142%, and an overall cost reduction of 59%.

Skyway USA

ASSET: Marathon – Tank #5 | Anacortes, WA

Project Manager: Dan Webster

Honored for leveraging superior equipment and technology to reduce overall manhours at height by 61%, alongside a 30% increase in productivity and a 67% reduction in abrasive consumption.

Excel (Bartlett Group)

ASSET: Marathon – Tank | Salt Lake City, UT

Coating Supervisor: Vicente Ponce DeLeon

Awarded for leveraging superior equipment and abrasives to achieve a 30% reduction in abrasive consumption, 116% increase in square footage per hour, alongside a 57% reduction in manual labor.

Viking Industrial Painting

ASSET: Community Water Tower | Columbus, OH

Project Manager: Mike Winkler

Commended and recognized for leveraging metric technology to reduce abrasive consumption 42% and lowering overall project cost 26%.

Muehlhan

ASSET: Hanger One | Moffett Field, CA

Project Manager: Gabe Yanez

Recognized for leveraging superior equipment and technology to perform precision blasting and coating on over 1,000,000 square feet of structural steel girding within a fully lead-controlled abatement environment, maintaining strict safety compliance while optimizing abrasive consumption across an exceptionally complex interior structure.

Canam Bridges

ASSET: Blast Room Metalizing Robot | Quebec, Ontario

Project Manager: Damien Bourassa D'estimauville

Recognized for pioneering and leveraging automated metallizing technology to safely and consistently coat large structural bridge girders, replacing manual application with robotic processing to improve coverage uniformity, throughput, and scalability while reducing worker exposure in high-risk fabrication environments.

Novae Corporation

ASSET: Blast Booth | Markle, Indiana

Project Manager: Mike Simpson

Awarded for leveraging automation and innovation to reduce labor dependence by 50%, improve per-unit blasting completion by 108%, ensure 100% consistency across trailer models, and increase overall manufacturing throughput by 15%.

Celebrating Excellence in an Underappreciated Industry

"In an industry where most of the work happens out of sight — and often under intense conditions — these companies have delivered outcomes that deserve to be celebrated," said Jim Gooden, Vice President BlastOne International. "Each recipient didn't just clear the bar. They redefined where the bar should be."

About BlastOne International

BlastOne provides equipment, abrasives, engineered solutions, and technical expertise that help industrial contractors and manufacturers complete blasting and coating work Faster, Safer, and Cleaner. Through its Performance 3 system, BlastOne partners with field crews and project managers to drive real, measurable improvements — the kind that transforms how jobs are executed and how facilities plan for future work.

