BlastOne Commissions State-of-the-Art Blast and Paint Facility at Fincantieri Marinette Marine

BlastOne's role in helping FMM expedite the delivery of these vessels as quickly as possible is a proud achievement , as expressed by CEO Matthew Rowland: "As speed and deliverability are critical to FMM's success, contracting BlastOne in a Design-Build capacity allowed us to streamline processes and deliver the facility at a 25% lower cost and in a 30% faster time-frame than traditional Design-Bid-Build projects. The faster we delivered for them, the faster they can continue to deliver for the US Navy."

Key Features of the Modernized Blast and Paint Facility:

Optimized Space: 25,000 square feet of climate-controlled finishing space with two dedicated painting bays and two blast and paint combination bays.

Maximum Output: Capacity for 16 blasters and eight paint sprayers across four modules.

Enhanced Safety: Each of the four process areas are equipped with state-of-the-art ventilation systems with continuous air quality monitoring as well as camera systems to increase the safety of FMM personnel.

Maximum Energy Efficiency: Utilization of heat from the compressed air plant for winter heating.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, highlights the facility's impact: "This improved facility allows for larger portions of ships to be prepared and painted with modern environmental controls, ensuring our shipyard remains one of the safest, most efficient, and environmentally responsible in America."

The deployment of Constellation-Class Frigates, equipped with cutting-edge technology, helps deliver on the Navy's commitment to ensure global peace and stability.

About BlastOne International

A global leader in the design and manufacture of industrial blasting and coating facilities, BlastOne International specializes in turn-key solutions for military, marine, heavy equipment, oil & gas, and various industrial sectors.

With a focus on increasing efficiency, safety, and quality, BlastOne is committed to delivering excellence on every project.

BlastOne International Website: https://www.blastone.com

About Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Fincantieri Marinette Marine is Fincantieri's primary government/military shipyard in the U.S. FMM is part of Fincantieri, one of the world's largest and most diversified maritime companies. Fincantieri globally employs more than 21,000 shipbuilding professionals in 18 shipyards on four continents. Fincantieri operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group. This company serves commercial and government customers, including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, through its three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri ACE Marine) located in Wisconsin on the Great Lakes.

FMM Website: https://fincantierimarinegroup.com/

