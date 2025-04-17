BlastOne International and GMA Garnet sign Landmark North American Distribution Agreement

"BlastOne has been a trusted partner of GMA Garnet for 44 years, and their commitment to innovation and customer service has made them our largest global distributor of our abrasive blasting product range," said Grant Cox, CEO of GMA Garnet Group Post this

"BlastOne has been a trusted partner of GMA Garnet for 44 years, and their commitment to innovation and customer service has made them our largest global distributor of our abrasive blasting product range," said Grant Cox, CEO of GMA Garnet Group. "We are thrilled to continue this journey together, now with full coverage across North America. We know BlastOne will continue to represent the GMA brand with excellence."

The agreement significantly strengthens BlastOne's ability to serve customers across the continent, with the largest network of warehouses and abrasive supply in the market, ensuring fast and reliable supply of garnet abrasives and technical support wherever it's needed.

"Expanding our partnership with GMA Garnet allows us to better serve our customers with premium garnet abrasives across all of North America," said Matthew Rowland, Global CEO at BlastOne. "We're proud of our 44-year history with GMA, and this next chapter increases our reach, responsiveness, and ability to deliver unmatched performance."

This milestone comes as BlastOne launches IntelliBlast™ Technology, a revolutionary suite of digital tools and equipment that empower blasting contractors to measure and optimize their performance in real-time. By making abrasive blasting faster, safer, and cleaner, IntelliBlast is transforming how the industry delivers results and underscores BlastOne's commitment to continuous innovation.

With this enhanced partnership, North American contractors can expect faster delivery, deeper technical expertise, and the superior performance of GMA Garnet, backed by BlastOne's customer-first service model.

