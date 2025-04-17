BlastOne International and GMA Garnet sign Landmark North American Distribution Agreement

BlastOne International and GMA Garnet have signed a landmark distribution agreement, expanding BlastOne's coverage to all 50 U.S. states and Canada. This milestone builds on the 44-year partnership between the companies.
COLUMBUS, Ohio , April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlastOne International, the leading global provider of abrasive blasting and industrial coating equipment, is proud to announce an expanded distribution agreement with long-standing partner GMA Garnet Group. This agreement marks a significant milestone in the companies' 44-year partnership and will now see BlastOne providing full coverage across all 50 U.S. states and Canada, delivering the complete range of GMA Garnet abrasives.
From pioneering the use of garnet in blasting applications globally over four decades ago, BlastOne has remained at the forefront of surface preparation solutions. This expanded agreement cements its position as GMA Garnet's largest global distribution partner of its abrasive blasting product range, with unmatched regional reach and support infrastructure.
"BlastOne has been a trusted partner of GMA Garnet for 44 years, and their commitment to innovation and customer service has made them our largest global distributor of our abrasive blasting product range," said Grant Cox, CEO of GMA Garnet Group. "We are thrilled to continue this journey together, now with full coverage across North America. We know BlastOne will continue to represent the GMA brand with excellence."
The agreement significantly strengthens BlastOne's ability to serve customers across the continent, with the largest network of warehouses and abrasive supply in the market, ensuring fast and reliable supply of garnet abrasives and technical support wherever it's needed.
"Expanding our partnership with GMA Garnet allows us to better serve our customers with premium garnet abrasives across all of North America," said Matthew Rowland, Global CEO at BlastOne. "We're proud of our 44-year history with GMA, and this next chapter increases our reach, responsiveness, and ability to deliver unmatched performance."
This milestone comes as BlastOne launches IntelliBlast™ Technology, a revolutionary suite of digital tools and equipment that empower blasting contractors to measure and optimize their performance in real-time. By making abrasive blasting faster, safer, and cleaner, IntelliBlast is transforming how the industry delivers results and underscores BlastOne's commitment to continuous innovation.
With this enhanced partnership, North American contractors can expect faster delivery, deeper technical expertise, and the superior performance of GMA Garnet, backed by BlastOne's customer-first service model.
