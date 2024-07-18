BlastOne International Contracted by Textron Systems for Installation of Upgraded Blast and Paint Booths

BlastOne partners with Textron to enhance the production of military ground vehicles with a new state-of-art coating facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlastOne International has been contracted by Textron Systems, a key contractor for the U.S. government specializing in military ground vehicles, to enhance its production process. BlastOne was commissioned to provide Textron Systems one blast booth and two paint booths, focusing on compliance with government stipulations and production efficiency.
Installation of these booths at Textron Systems production facility in Slidell, LA will provide support in meeting increased program delivery timelines while maintaining compliance to quality standards.
BlastOne specializes in infrastructure build out for manufacturing facilities. Textron Systems' objectives include installation of one blast booth and two paint booths ensuring compliance with cure times while minimizing production time in these booths. BlastOne was selected as this provider based on their comprehensive, holistic approach to ensuring success within these areas.
With BlastOne's manufacturing booth infrastructure build out, Textron Systems is well positioned to meet production targets, maintain compliance with government standards, and ensure continued success in their vital work for the U.S. government and allied nations.
About BlastOne:
BlastOne is a leading provider of advanced blasting and painting solutions, delivering superior performance and efficiency to clients worldwide.
Media Contact
Gavin Gooden, BlastOne International, 1 (614) 476-3000, [email protected] , www.blastone.com
SOURCE BlastOne International
