BlastOne International Contracted by Textron Systems for Installation of Upgraded Blast and Paint Booths

BlastOne specializes in infrastructure build out for manufacturing facilities. Textron Systems' objectives include installation of one blast booth and two paint booths ensuring compliance with cure times while minimizing production time in these booths. BlastOne was selected as this provider based on their comprehensive, holistic approach to ensuring success within these areas.

With BlastOne's manufacturing booth infrastructure build out, Textron Systems is well positioned to meet production targets, maintain compliance with government standards, and ensure continued success in their vital work for the U.S. government and allied nations.

BlastOne is a leading provider of advanced blasting and painting solutions, delivering superior performance and efficiency to clients worldwide.

