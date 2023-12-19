BlastOne International Debuts Houston Location, Transforming Oil & Gas Tank Productivity in the Gulf Region

We'll assist in delivering the fastest tank turnarounds anywhere on the planet! Post this

Rick Hamilton, BlastOne's Gulf Coast Regional Manager, enthusiastically stated, "BlastOne is set to revolutionize the Gulf with our groundbreaking equipment and technical expertise. I fully expect we'll assist in delivering the fastest tank turnarounds anywhere on the planet. My nine years in the Gulf's oil & gas sector have primed me for this moment – to introduce these transformative solutions and modernize an industry traditionally resistant to change."

Innovative Solutions Making Waves in the Gulf:

VertiDrive™ Abrasive Blasting Mobile Robots: These user-friendly, magnetic robots can double to quadruple the efficiency of both manual blasting and ultra high-pressure water jetting while protecting workers through reduced work hours in danger zones. Available for both rental and purchase.

Qlayers™ 10Q Programmable Coating Robots: These robots ensure uniform coating thickness, reduce human working hours at dangerous heights by up to 85%, and result in up to 50% savings in paint usage. Also available for rental and purchase.

Snakebite™ Low-Thrust, Quiet Blast Nozzles: These nozzles cut back-thrust by 54% and noise levels by 75%, significantly improving operator comfort and safety.

Mega MistBlasters for Dust Control: Featuring a sizable 8-ton capacity and four outlets, these blast pots support four operational modes – dry blast, mistblast, wash-down, and blow-off, effectively mitigating dust.

The Pasadena-based Houston branch celebrated its launch with a Technology Day, attracting over 120 local contractors and asset owners. The event was also marked by the signing of an exclusive US distribution agreement with Qlayers, a Dutch innovator in robotic technology, for the 10Q coating robot.

Gilbert Galindo, BlastOne's Territory Development Manager for the Gulf and an industry veteran, shared the industry's excitement: "BlastOne's commitment to improving industrial painting with faster, safer, and cleaner methods has the industry buzzing. There's an expectation that BlastOne will help elevate standards and positively impact project outcomes. The timing is perfect because the industry is ready to evolve."

The Houston branch will not only serve as a sales and rental hub but also as a technical center and support base for BlastOne's robotics and R&D programs.

About BlastOne International

BlastOne International is a leading global supplier of innovative blasting and coating technologies to the industrial corrosion control industry. Each year BlastOne visits more jobsites and manufacturing facilities, delivering more corrosion control solutions to more companies than any other supplier in the world.

For more information, please visit: BlastOne International Website

Media Contact

Gavin Gooden, BlastOne, 1 614 476-3000, [email protected], www.blastone.com

SOURCE BlastOne