BlastOne Selected by Irving Shipbuilding to Build New 3 Bay Paint Hall

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlastOne International is excited to announce that it has been chosen by Irving Shipbuilding Inc. (ISI) to construct a cutting-edge three bay paint hall as part of the River-class Destroyer (RCD) Infrastructure Project. This initiative is essential for enhancing ISI's facilities to support the production of RCD vessels in support of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy.