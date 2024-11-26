BlastOne Selected by Irving Shipbuilding to Build New 3 Bay Paint Hall

BlastOne International has been awarded a key contract by Irving Shipbuilding to design and build a cutting-edge three-bay paint hall for the River-Class Destroyer (RCD) Infrastructure Project. This facility will enhance ISI's shipyard capabilities, supporting Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy
HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlastOne International is excited to announce that it has been chosen by Irving Shipbuilding Inc. (ISI) to construct a cutting-edge three bay paint hall as part of the River-class Destroyer (RCD) Infrastructure Project. This initiative is essential for enhancing ISI's facilities to support the production of RCD vessels in support of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy.
Under this project, BlastOne will be responsible for designing and building the new paint and blast facility at the Halifax Shipyard. The construction partnership is based on a collaborative approach, using BlastOne's unique project delivery methodology with ISI providing civil construction elements, and BlastOne handling the complete build-out and commissioning.
Key Project Details:
- Construction Timeline:
- Start of facility construction: February, 2025
- Full facility handover: March, 2026
"We are honored to partner with Irving Shipbuilding on this important project," said Greg DiFrank, Vice President at BlastOne International. "This new paint hall will significantly boost ISI's shipbuilding capabilities and help meet the demands of Canadian Naval Requirements."
"We are excited to continue our relationship with BlastOne and achieve a step-change increase in the shipyard's capabilities. The new Paint Hall provides ISI with the functionality to successfully deliver River-class destroyers to the Royal Canadian Navy". Quote from Charles Clow, Director of RCD Infrastructure, Irving Shipbuilding Inc.
