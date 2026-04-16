BlastX Consulting Appoints Joe Christopher Chief AI Officer

Too many organizations are stuck in a loop, buying more tools, resetting strategy, and hoping the numbers improve. We've spent nearly two decades proving there's a better way Post this

"Joe has been a driving force behind our AI evolution for years, and this promotion formalizes the impact he's already making," said Kayden Kelly, CEO of BlastX Consulting. "Most organizations still treat CX like overhead and wonder why it doesn't pay. We've taken a different approach from the start. CX is a capital investment, and it should be governed for return. That's always been achievable. AI accelerates it and increases the focus on strategic thinking and creative impact. Joe has developed an inspiring AI vision that will support our team to elevate our impact and increase our market leadership as MarTech continues to evolve rapidly and provide new opportunities. With his technical prowess, business judgment, and calm leadership we are grateful to have his support to capitalize on the real benefits of AI across the day-to-day of our operations from our People Experience team to our Consulting team."

As Chief AI Officer, Joe will lead an AI strategy built on three pillars:

Internal productization through agentic workflows that strengthen BlastX's CXOps delivery model

AI-powered client solutions that move teams from insight to measurable return on experience faster

Scalable platform offerings that advance the shift toward productized consulting

He will also focus on:

Establishing governance frameworks for responsible AI adoption

Building an AI-literate culture across the organization

Together, this work will help our teammates "Bring the Bam" so our clients can move faster, operate with greater clarity, and turn CX investments into measurable business impact.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the consulting industry. Organizations continue to invest heavily in CX, analytics, and MarTech, yet many still struggle to connect that spend to business results. The pattern shows up again and again:

Analytics platforms (and data) no one fully trusts

Experimentation tools that never become operational

Strategies that reset every 12 to 18 months but never yield a measurable return

BlastX Consulting has built its practice to break that cycle. Here are just a few client outcomes bucking that trend:

1,050 percent ROI from digital experience optimization

62 percent reduction in cost per lead through first-party data activation

$1.5M annual revenue bump by discovering and fixing just one broken experience

The difference is not more technology—It is CXOps, the operating model of teams, processes, and systems that makes CX accountable and scalable. AI now accelerates that model, increasing the speed and precision at which teams turn investment into performance.

As Joe reflects on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, he notes, "Too many organizations are stuck in a loop, buying more tools, resetting strategy, and hoping the numbers improve. We've spent nearly two decades proving there's a better way: understand what you have, fix the foundation, build the operating model, and scale what works. What excites me about this role is how AI compresses that journey. It helps our teams move from audit to insight to action faster, and it helps our clients see return on experience in months, not years. We're not just adopting AI. We're building a culture where AI makes our people more effective and every CX dollar work harder."

BlastX Consulting's commitment to AI extends beyond technology to how its people work and grow. The firm has invested in dedicated AI roles, standardized processes, and a company-wide effort to build AI literacy at every level. The belief is simple: the organizations that win are the ones whose people evolve as fast as their technology, while maximizing the human focus.

About BlastX Consulting

BlastX Consulting helps enterprise brands get more from their customer experience investments. We combine data, technology, and strategy to guide clients toward measurable, lasting impact. From smarter data and analytics to more connected journeys, our consultants work as true partners, turning insight into action and experience into long-term value. Learn more at www.blastx.com.

Media Contact

Chris Bethell, BlastX Consulting, 1 4083138963, [email protected], https://www.blastx.com

SOURCE BlastX Consulting