BlastX Consulting Reinforces Trust with SOC 2 Certification

Built-In Accountability, Not Just a Badge

"This certification reflects our ongoing commitment to prioritizing data governance every day. Data security and privacy are essential—not only for mitigating risk but also for proactively safeguarding our customers' personal information," said Kayden Kelly, Founder and CEO of BlastX Consulting. "From day one, we've been dedicated to operating ethically and thoughtfully, guided by an infinite mindset. Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification validates our internal practices against the highest standards and demonstrates to our clients that their trust is paramount."

The SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by an independent third party, evaluates whether a company's controls for security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy are designed properly and function effectively over time.

Doing What We Say, So Clients Can Move with Confidence

In today's digital environment, organizations need consulting partners they can count on to handle sensitive data with care. Whether helping optimize customer journeys, mature analytics frameworks, or implement and optimize MarTech technologies, BlastX builds trust by embedding strong data stewardship into every engagement.

"Clients shouldn't have to question how their data is handled," said Alexei Kulberg, Vice President of Operations. "This certification gives them confidence that we do what we say—every time."

Security by Design, Every Step of the Way

SOC 2 Type 2 certification is more than a checkbox—it represents the mindset that has guided BlastX Consulting since its inception. With security and privacy as foundational elements, BlastX equips enterprise clients to act with confidence, even in highly complex or regulated environments.

The certification also marks a meaningful moment in the company's journey, arriving as BlastX leans on more than 25 years of leadership in digital experience consulting.

About BlastX Consulting

Since 1999, BlastX Consulting has been creating experiences that inspire and impact that lasts. As a premier digital experience consultancy, we help brands evolve through data-driven insights, digital analytics mastery, and customer journey optimization. Our expert consultants don't just analyze data—they translate it into strategies that elevate brands and forge stronger customer connections. Because when experience, impact, and evolution come together, businesses thrive. See more at www.blastx.com

