BlastX Consulting Unleashes an Unforgettable, Adrenaline-Pumping Race Car Experience at Adobe Summit 2025

A Bold Experience That Sets a New Standard

On Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort, a select number of attendees will trade business attire for race helmets, exchanging PowerPoints for horsepower. With luxury transportation whisking guests from and back to the Vegas Strip, this exclusive experience and a chance to ride alongside world-class racing drivers, is more than a thrill—it's a statement.

"This is what BlastX Consulting is all about—creating unforgettable experiences and driving impact that lasts," said Kayden Kelly, CEO of BlastX Consulting. "At Adobe Summit, we're not just talking about customer experiences, we're making you feel it."

A VIP Experience Could Be Yours

This is not another networking happy hour. This is a visceral, unforgettable experience that embodies the spirit of innovation and performance. BlastX Consulting and Adobe are inviting industry leaders to step beyond the ordinary and into the extraordinary.

Exclusive, Limited Access – This isn't for everyone—only a select few will get to experience the speed, strategy, and sheer exhilaration of race day.

If you'd like to be considered, make a request to reserve your spot here.

About BlastX Consulting

Since 1999, BlastX Consulting has been creating experiences that inspire and impact that lasts. As a premier digital experience consultancy, we help brands evolve through data-driven insights, digital analytics mastery, and customer journey optimization. Our expert consultants don't just analyze data—they transform it into strategies that elevate brands and forge stronger customer connections. Because when experience, impact, and evolution come together, businesses thrive. See more at www.blastx.com

