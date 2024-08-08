Blaze Information Security appoints Karen Bolton to its board of advisors

The former CEO of LRQA Nettitude will lend her expertise to aid in the company's strategic growth and become the first member of Blaze's newly formed advisory board.
BERLIN, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blaze Information Security is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Bolton to its Board of Advisors. With an extensive background in strategic planning and business development, Karen brings a wealth of experience that will be instrumental in guiding Blaze Information Security toward its ambitious growth objectives.
Karen has over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, having held key leadership roles at several top-tier companies. Her expertise in steering organizations through complex strategic initiatives and her deep understanding of market dynamics will be invaluable assets to Blaze Information Security.
"We are thrilled to welcome Karen Bolton to our board of advisors," said Wilberto Filho, CEO of Blaze Information Security. "Her strategic insights and proven track record in growing a cybersecurity business will be pivotal as we continue to expand our services and reach new markets."
"Delighted to have been invited to join the advisory board of Blaze," said Karen Bolton. "Working with focused, like-minded people who are passionate about cybersecurity always energizes me."
Karen's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Blaze Information Security as the company continues to innovate and enhance its cybersecurity solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With her guidance, Blaze Information Security is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the cybersecurity sector.
ABOUT BLAZE INFORMATION SECURITY
Founded in 2016 by experienced consultants in the computer security scene, Blaze is a privately held cybersecurity firm with a strong international presence. Headquartered in Germany and operating in Portugal, Poland, and Brazil, the company serves over 250 customers in 25 countries.
Blaze offers custom solutions to enhance the cyber resilience of organizations worldwide. Our elite team of ethical hackers brings technical excellence and extensive experience to deliver complex projects for enterprises and SMBs in various industries, including banking, technology, energy, e-commerce, and startups.
For more information about Blaze Information Security, visit https://www.blazeinfosec.com
For media inquiries:
Juliana Oliveira / MOTIM
Media Contact
Luana Cruz, Blaze Information Security, 55 81 3038 5813, [email protected], https://www.blazeinfosec.com/
SOURCE Blaze Information Security
Share this article