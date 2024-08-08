Blaze Information Security appoints Karen Bolton to its board of advisors

Blaze Information Security is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Bolton to its Board of Advisors. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Karen Bolton to our board of advisors," said Wilberto Filho, CEO of Blaze Information Security. "Her strategic insights and proven track record in growing a cybersecurity business will be pivotal as we continue to expand our services and reach new markets."

"Delighted to have been invited to join the advisory board of Blaze," said Karen Bolton. "Working with focused, like-minded people who are passionate about cybersecurity always energizes me."

Karen's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Blaze Information Security as the company continues to innovate and enhance its cybersecurity solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With her guidance, Blaze Information Security is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the cybersecurity sector.

ABOUT BLAZE INFORMATION SECURITY

Founded in 2016 by experienced consultants in the computer security scene, Blaze is a privately held cybersecurity firm with a strong international presence. Headquartered in Germany and operating in Portugal, Poland, and Brazil, the company serves over 250 customers in 25 countries.

Blaze offers custom solutions to enhance the cyber resilience of organizations worldwide. Our elite team of ethical hackers brings technical excellence and extensive experience to deliver complex projects for enterprises and SMBs in various industries, including banking, technology, energy, e-commerce, and startups.

For more information about Blaze Information Security, visit https://www.blazeinfosec.com

