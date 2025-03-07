Blaze Restoration Celebrates Leadership Advancement and Industry Recognition

Blaze Restoration proudly celebrates two major milestones, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and industry leadership. Hayden Calton Promoted to Vice President Hayden Calton has been promoted to Vice President of Accounting and Administration, recognizing her outstanding leadership and financial expertise. Over the past four years, she has played a crucial role in streamlining financial processes and ensuring regulatory compliance. In her new role, she will continue strengthening Blaze Restoration's financial foundation and driving long-term success. Braeden Carnahan Wins 'Rising Star' Award Office Manager Braeden Carnahan has been honored with the prestigious 'Rising Star' award at the Professional Women in Building (PWB) Pink Hard Hat Awards. This marks the second consecutive year a Blaze Restoration team member has earned this recognition, highlighting the company's dedication to fostering female leadership in construction and restoration. Blaze Restoration remains the only restoration contractor in the nation to receive these awards year after year, underscoring its position as an industry leader committed to innovation, talent development, and excellence.

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blaze Restoration proudly marks two significant milestones that reinforce its commitment to excellence, leadership, and industry innovation.

The company is excited to announce the promotion of Hayden Calton to Vice President of Accounting and Administration. This well-earned advancement reflects Hayden's outstanding leadership, financial expertise, and dedication to operational excellence. Over the past four years, Hayden has played a pivotal role in streamlining financial processes, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enhancing overall efficiency. In this expanded role, she will continue to strengthen Blaze Restoration's financial foundation and administrative functions, driving sustainable growth and long-term success.

"We are thrilled to announce Hayden's new role and look forward to her continued contributions as she helps Blaze Restoration grow and refine our operations," said Matt Wiles, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Blaze Restoration. "Her leadership has been instrumental in our success, and we're excited for what the future holds."

Blaze Restoration also proudly celebrates Braeden Carnahan, Office Manager, for receiving the prestigious 'Rising Star' award through the Professional Women in Building (PWB) Pink Hard Hat Awards. This marks the second consecutive year a Blaze Restoration team member has earned this esteemed recognition—following Hayden Calton's award last year. The 'Rising Star' award honors emerging female leaders in construction and restoration who exemplify skill, innovation, and dedication to advancing the industry.

The Pink Hard Hat Awards, presented by the Professional Women in Building (PWB) Group, recognize women making a lasting impact in construction. The 'Rising Star' category spotlights professionals who are paving the way for future generations. Braeden's recognition is a testament to her hard work, ingenuity, and leadership in a field where female representation continues to grow. Her contributions not only fuel Blaze Restoration's success but also inspire and empower the next wave of industry professionals.

Blaze Restoration remains the only restoration contractor in the nation to receive these prestigious awards year after year—underscoring its position as an industry leader committed to excellence. These achievements highlight the company's dedication to cultivating top talent, fostering innovation, and setting new standards in the restoration field. As Blaze Restoration continues to expand, it remains steadfast in its mission to recognize, support, and empower the exceptional individuals who drive its success.

