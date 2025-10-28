Blazing Holy Fire Ministries: A Foreign Government Falsely Labels American Pastor Coleman as a Terrorist

"Peaceful advocacy is not a crime. Journalists, pastors, and human rights defenders are not terrorists." Post this

Among those targeted is Reverend Christine Coleman, a Colorado-based pastor of Rwandan origin, who has lived in the United States for nearly three decades. She is a U.S. citizen, a spiritual leader, and a tireless advocate for peace, compassion, and human dignity.

For over twenty years, Rev. Coleman has dedicated her life to serving others through her Blazing Holy Fire Ministries — helping widows, orphans, and victims of war; promoting reconciliation; and praying for healing across nations. She has openly condemned human rights abuses in Rwanda and in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where millions have died and countless women have been raped, according to multiple UN reports.

"In retaliation, the Rwandan government has wrongfully labeled me as a terrorist," says Rev. Coleman. "This accusation is fabricated, politically motivated, and an attack on my freedom of speech. My mission has always been one of prayer, peace, and humanity — never violence."

The Real Consequences of a False "Terrorist" Label

Being designated as a "terrorist" by Rwanda's Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) has devastating consequences. It places innocent individuals on international watchlists, exposes them to frozen bank accounts, restricted travel, online harassment, and loss of professional opportunities, and unjustly tarnishes their reputation before the global community.

For activists, journalists, and religious leaders, this label often acts as a digital death sentence — an attempt to erase their credibility, isolate them socially, and silence their voices through fear. It is not only an assault on their dignity but also a violation of fundamental human rights protected under U.S. and international law.

Counter-Terrorism or Transnational Repression by Authoritarian Regime?

Does this designation reflect a wider trend of transnational repression by the Rwandan government, or is it a legitimate counter-terrorism measure? In the cases documented by Freedom House in their 2021 report on Rwanda transnational repression, different testimonies showed that in the diaspora, those who were targeted by the regime were mostly high-profile exiles, those with public criticism of the regime or those who are involved in advocating for human rights or for political change. From the surface, these sanctions were presented as a national security measure but could it be a blacklist of the government's most outspoken critics instead? Could this be a misuse of counter-terrorism frameworks?

Real Terrorism and Real Crimes Next Door

Troubling reports by UN Human Rights are constantly being released, indicating that in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, serious rights violations, some of which could amount to war crimes are being committed against the Congolese people. President Trump has cited over 7 million deaths in this conflict but no one has yet ever been held responsible for those crimes. While President Trump continues to multiply his efforts for peace and stability around the world — including in the Great Lakes region of Africa, Kagame is accused of having his troops supporting armed groups such as M23 and RED Tabara who are thought to be responsible for the massacres of innocent civilians in eastern DRC and cross-border attacks in Burundi. Chaos in the region is at an all time high. This is where the real terrorists are and this is where the effort in counterterrorism should be directed not abroad.

When Criticism Becomes a Crime

Peaceful advocacy is not a crime. Journalists, pastors, and human rights defenders are not terrorists. Let no one under the guise of "national security," weaponize global tools such as INTERPOL or Financial Intelligence Center against human right champions.

A Call to the U.S. Government

The time has come for U.S. authorities to take a firm stand against these acts of political intimidation directed at American citizens by a foreign government.

We therefore urge the U.S. Congress, the State Department, and all relevant agencies to:

Investigate these acts of transnational repression,

Hold accountable those responsible for the intimidation of U.S. citizens, and

Ensure that no American citizen is ever targeted or threatened by a foreign regime for exercising their right to free speech and conscience.

America must remain a safe haven for justice, truth, and freedom — not a hunting ground for authoritarian governments.

Media Contact

Christine Coleman, Blazing Holy Fire, 1 3033711626, [email protected], www.TheBlazingHolyFire.com

SOURCE Blazing Holy Fire