Blazing Trails: Your Research Guide to the 2024 Chevy Blazer Near Kennesaw

From its bold grille to the sporty front fascia, the 2024 Blazer demands attention on the road. LED daytime running lamps and taillamps enhance visibility and contribute to the Blazer's distinctive appearance. The power-programmable liftgate adds convenience, making your everyday adventures more accessible. New for 2024 is the vibrant Riptide Blue Metallic, a hue mirroring the Blazer's bold personality.

-Tech That Connects: An Intelligent Haven

Inside, the Blazer offers more than space; it's a tech-savvy haven. Standard remote start, available wireless device charging, and adaptive cruise control are just a few highlights. The myChevrolet Mobile App and the 10.2-inch HD touchscreen keep you seamlessly connected. With a Wi-Fi® hotspot for up to seven devices and voice service for hands-free control, staying connected is easier than ever.

-Spacious and Practical Interior: Where Comfort Meets Utility

The Blazer's interior strikes the perfect balance between comfort and utility. It accommodates your diverse needs with spacious seating for up to five and a standard 60/40 second-row split-folding seat. The sliding rear seats, and a generous 64.2 cu. ft. max cargo volume ensures you never compromise space for style.

-Power to Perform: Tailored for Thrills

Choose your level of performance with two impressive engine options. The 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder offers a perfect blend of efficiency and power, while the available 3.6L V6 takes it up a notch with enhanced horsepower and torque. Both deliver a driving experience that's both thrilling and fuel-efficient. View our extensive look at the Blazer's powertrain options in this extensive article.

-Transmission, Drive, and Safety: Engineered for Confidence

The Blazer's twin-clutch advanced all-wheel-drive system, available on the RS model, ensures optimal performance. Paired with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission and up to five drive modes, including Tour, Off-road, Sport, Tow/Haul, and Ice, the Blazer adapts to your driving needs.

Safety is paramount in the 2024 Blazer. From the standard rear vision camera and rear seat reminder to available features like front and rear park assist and adaptive cruise control, it's designed to keep you and your passengers secure on every journey.

-Where to Find the 2024 Chevy Blazer Near Kennesaw

Discover the allure of the 2024 Chevy Blazer on our brand-new research page. Better yet, come down and take one for a test drive at our dealership. Your journey into style, performance, and cutting-edge technology begins here. Visit us today and redefine your driving experience with the Blazer - where every adventure is a statement. Find your dynamic SUV at Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC.

-About Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC

Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC of Kennesaw is a full-service dealership offering new and used vehicles, auto repair, and financing. The dealership is committed to providing its customers with a hassle-free car-buying experience. For more information, visit https://www.carlblackkennesaw.com/.

Media Contact

T. Scott Jordan, Carl Black Kennesaw, 888-457-2417, [email protected], www.carlblackkennesaw.com

