Bleach Cyber Secures $2 Million Pre-Seed Round from Industry Leading Investors

Bleach Cyber is a 2023 Techstars graduate already gaining market traction. Participation in the pre-seed round includes investments from Everywhere VC, The Fund Austin, Rain Tree Roots Capital, BlueWing Ventures, Concept Ventures, Tynrose, and Acadian Capital Ventures, with support from angel investors including Don Douglas, Scott Nicholson, Nick Santora, Sam Murdoch, and Bill Tyndall.

"While the hype cycle tends to focus on front-of-house trends such as generative AI, we love founders and businesses that solve for back-of-house, the B side of the record," said Scott Hartley, managing partner of Everywhere Ventures. "In the case of AI, the emergent risks are greater cyber threats, and we are excited about the better real-time understanding Bleach Cyber is putting into the hands of startups, small businesses, CISOs, and security service providers."

The process for using Bleach Cyber is simple, starting with a thorough analysis of a customer's security & compliance through fast integrations with their existing tools. Using advanced algorithms, Bleach works to identify any potential vulnerabilities within a user's systems in only a few minutes. Once completed, customers are provided with fast and effective remediations for compliance requirements and risks.

"We're thrilled to partner with Craig and Steve on this round. Bleach Cyber's 'unapologetically simple' platform brings powerful cybersecurity ops management into the hands of small and medium businesses," says Richard Chilton, managing partner at BlueWing Ventures. "At a time when ransomware, business email compromise, and misconfigurations increasingly threaten organizations of all sizes, the demand for Bleach has never been greater."

"With advances in AI and cyber, now is the first time in history that it's been possible to take this unique approach, Goodwin continued. "We already have more than 500 companies on our platform in just a few short months of launch. The message we are hearing is clear: in these days of over complexity and complication, small businesses need something that solves their cybersecurity pain in a straightforward and cost-effective way. Bleach is delivering on that promise."

About Bleach Cyber

Bleach Cyber is the fastest, simplest, and most cost-effective way for any startup or small business to manage its security and compliance. Founded by cybersecurity practitioners and CISOs with support from leading investors, Bleach provides a one-stop, streamlined solution for managing cyber security across applications and networks. To learn more about how Bleach Cyber can help your startup or small business with its cybersecurity, visit BleachCyber.com.

