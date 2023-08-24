Bleach Cyber Selected from thousands of startups to join Techstars Austin 2023

"We're honored and thrilled to be part of this very select group," said Craig Goodwin, CEO and Co-founder of Bleach Cyber. "It's very exciting the Techstars team saw the vision and capability we possess to deliver on our audacious goals of transforming cybersecurity for startups and SMBs." Tweet this

Entrance into the Techstars program will enable Bleach to accelerate its growth plans with additional access to capital, customers, and advisors. Techstars has shown itself to be an incredible option for startup founders with an enviable track record of backing exceptional companies; their portfolio includes SendGrid, DigitalOcean, and Chainanalysis, all $1bn+ — businesses to name a few.

"Building a 'company' is very different than building a 'startup'. Bleach Cyber embodies what I look for when inviting and investing in new companies at Techstars Austin," said Amos Schwartzfarb, Managing Director of Techstars Austin. "Bleach Cyber has all the right ingredients to be a great 'Company'. This founding team addresses a huge market opportunity that is very underserved right now."

The market need for a cybersecurity solution for smaller businesses has continued to increase exponentially with founders and startup leaders struggling to meet the growing demands of their enterprise customers, insurance providers, and compliance standards, such as SOC 2, when it comes to cybersecurity.

Due to this increasing demand, Bleach has continued to grow since its founding in 2023 with an exceptional suite of cybersecurity tools that enable startups and small businesses to get secure faster and more easily than any other solutions currently on the market. The partnership with Techstars will help to accelerate their already impressive growth.

"Bleach is revolutionizing the way cybersecurity is done for small businesses and startups. It's a very real pain point for these companies and Bleach has pioneered a new and unique way to solve cybersecurity issues," said Bill Tyndall, Co-founder of Tynrose and formally of Electric.ai. "This Techstars partnership will increase Bleach's reach and growth exponentially."

To learn more about Bleach Cyber, visit their website at www.bleachcyber.com and get started for free. Demo Day for the August 2023 Techstars Austin class will be held on Nov. 1, 2023, more info on the class can be found at https://www.techstars.com/newsroom/techstars-austin-announces-august-2023-class.

Bleach is a cybersecurity platform designed specifically for small and medium businesses (SMBs). It addresses the need for effective operational cybersecurity by leveraging existing technology investments to make it fast, easy, and affordable for any SMB to be secure and compliant. Through API integrations with various tools, the platform provides proactive recommendations in the form of "security opportunities" to reduce risk and meet compliance standards. It offers a range of security use cases and the ability to remediate discovered opportunities directly from the platform. (www.bleachcyber.com)

