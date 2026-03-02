Bleep LLC appoints Thomas P. Beckley to Board of Directors

"Bleep is entering a rapid growth phase enabled by our 510K Cleared to Market CPAP mask, DreamPort, and subsequent Eclipse offering, which consistently ranks as the world's leading data analytically driven CPAP mask solution..." Stuart Heatherington, Founder & CEO Bleep, LLC Post this

Heatherington continues, "Bleep is entering a rapid growth phase enabled by our 510K Cleared to Market CPAP mask, DreamPort, and subsequent Eclipse offering, which consistently ranks as the world's leading data analytically driven CPAP mask solution according to SleepHQ.com and independent studies funded through an NIH grant. As an angel investor, Tom informally provided guidance on our Direct-to-Consumer marketing (including Amazon), distribution, production, funding, organizational design and more. As a Board member, Tom's involvement will have far more impact."

Tom Beckley is senior vice president of strategic technology programs at Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS), helping drive AI-enabled electronics and electro-mechanical development. Tom joined Cadence in 2004 through the acquisition of Neolinear, a technology spin-out of Carnegie Mellon University, where he served as president and CEO. Prior to Neolinear, Beckley was head of the systems division at Avant! Corporation, president and CEO of Xynetix, and held engineering and management positions at L3Harris Technologies and General Motors.

"I'm excited to join the Board of Directors," states Beckley. "According to the National Institute of Health, more than a billion people suffer from sleep disorders that significantly impact quality of life. Bleep's CPAP solutions are an industry breakthrough, and I look forward to helping scale our company, so these products become readily available across the globe.

Bleep is a CPAP interface company focused on eliminating traditional mask headgear and straps by using tiny nasal adhesive patches that attach to the smallest masks in the world. Bleep adapted their designs to make therapy more comfortable, minimalistic, and easier to tolerate for long-term use. The adhesive patches called Halos, fit right under the nose instead of using larger leakier silicone cushions held on by different configurations of headgear.

About Bleep LLC

Bleep Sleep is a CPAP interface company focused on eliminating traditional mask headgear and straps through adhesive-based solutions designed to improve comfort and reduce leaks. Bleep's product portfolio includes DreamPort® and Eclipse™.

To learn more about Bleep visit the company's website at http://www.bleepsleep.com or to purchase the Eclipse solution contact your medical equipment distributor or visit our Amazon Store Front.

Media Contact

Stuart Heatherington, Bleep, LLC, 1 919-619-7170, [email protected], https://bleepsleep.com/

SOURCE Bleep, LLC