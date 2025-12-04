Blend Health Technologies Appoints to Its Medical Advisory Board Luke Laffin, MD, Co-Director, Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at Cleveland Clinic

"Blend Health Technologies will provide healthcare providers with a deep understanding of each patient's unique situation, empowering them with the insights they need to deliver proactive care and uncover better treatment options." Post this

"I'm excited to serve Blend Health Technologies as a medical advisor," said Dr. Laffin. "Blend Health Technologies will provide healthcare providers with a deep understanding of each patient's unique situation, empowering them with the insights they need to deliver proactive care and uncover better treatment options. The company's novel device powered by AI has great potential to make a significant impact in precision medicine, preventive cardiology and cardiovascular risk factor assessment and modification."

Dr. Laffin joins an esteemed and highly accomplished group of medical, technology and scientific advisors at Blend Health Technologies including Pediatric Cardiologist Pankaj Jain MD, urologist and CEO at Golden State Urology Prithipal Sethi, MD, Electrophysiologist at Cleveland Clinic Christine Tanaka-Esposito, MD, Chair, Division of Cardiology, UC Irvine Pranav Patel, MD, and Nephrologist at Sutter Health and Mercy Hospital Randeep S Bajwa, MD.

"Throughout his career, Dr. Laffin has taken an individualized approach to evaluating cardiovascular risk factors, which makes his perspective extremely valuable to Blend Health Technologies," said Dinesh Kumar, Ph.D., CEO of Blend Health Technologies. "We are excited to welcome him to our advisory board. His experience discovering new solutions for treating resistant hypertension will allow him to provide the guidance Blend Health Technologies needs to solve critical challenges facing physicians and their patients."

Blend Health Technologies is creating the first cuffless upper-arm wearable device for continuous monitoring of blood pressure using technology developed at Columbia University. The device can accurately measure blood pressure even during everyday motion while being completely unobtrusive. Powered by deep learning and AI analytics, and using inertial sensors, Blend Health Technologies collects and synthesizes motion information and arm pose coordinates to correct errors in blood pressure measurements collected away from the heart level. Using this approach enables early detection of cardiovascular risk and more effective management of hypertension.

About Blend Health Technologies

Blend Health Technologies, Inc., a company transforming hypertension management, is bringing the world proactive healthcare. Its cuffless design for ambulatory, remote and continuous blood pressure monitoring captures critical trends and variability over time to drive precision medicine for healthcare professionals and deliver better outcomes for patients. Using the company's novel technology, healthcare providers can improve patient care and access while meeting regulatory, security and privacy requirements. Powered by deep learning and AI analytics, Blend Health Technologies provides actionable insights to enable early detection of cardiovascular risk and other chronic diseases.

Stay up to date with Blend Health Technologies on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Andrea Corry

TopMind PR and Marketing

[email protected]

(925) 640-5482

Media Contact

Andrea Corry, TopMind PR and Marketing, Blend Health Technologies, Inc., 1 925-640-5482, [email protected]

SOURCE Blend Health Technologies, Inc.