Blend Health Technologies Appoints to Its Medical Advisory Board Luke Laffin, MD, Co-Director, Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Laffin Will Provide Strategic Guidance to the Company for Its Introduction of the First Cuffless, Wearable Device for Continuous Monitoring of Blood Pressure
BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blend Health Technologies, Inc., the company transforming hypertension management, today announced the appointment of Dr. Luke Laffin, MD, Co-Director, Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at Cleveland Clinic, to its advisory board. Dr. Laffin will provide strategic guidance to Blend Health Technologies as it shapes the future of hypertension management with its innovative cuffless upper-arm device for ambulatory, remote and continuous blood pressure monitoring.
Dr. Luke J. Laffin, MD, is a cardiologist in the Preventive Cardiology & Rehabilitation Section in the Robert and Suzanne Tomsich Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. He is also an associate professor of medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western University and an international expert in the treatment of patients with hypertension. Dr. Laffin earned his medical degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at University of Chicago, following which he was recruited to the Cleveland Clinic in 2018.
"I'm excited to serve Blend Health Technologies as a medical advisor," said Dr. Laffin. "Blend Health Technologies will provide healthcare providers with a deep understanding of each patient's unique situation, empowering them with the insights they need to deliver proactive care and uncover better treatment options. The company's novel device powered by AI has great potential to make a significant impact in precision medicine, preventive cardiology and cardiovascular risk factor assessment and modification."
Dr. Laffin joins an esteemed and highly accomplished group of medical, technology and scientific advisors at Blend Health Technologies including Pediatric Cardiologist Pankaj Jain MD, urologist and CEO at Golden State Urology Prithipal Sethi, MD, Electrophysiologist at Cleveland Clinic Christine Tanaka-Esposito, MD, Chair, Division of Cardiology, UC Irvine Pranav Patel, MD, and Nephrologist at Sutter Health and Mercy Hospital Randeep S Bajwa, MD.
"Throughout his career, Dr. Laffin has taken an individualized approach to evaluating cardiovascular risk factors, which makes his perspective extremely valuable to Blend Health Technologies," said Dinesh Kumar, Ph.D., CEO of Blend Health Technologies. "We are excited to welcome him to our advisory board. His experience discovering new solutions for treating resistant hypertension will allow him to provide the guidance Blend Health Technologies needs to solve critical challenges facing physicians and their patients."
Blend Health Technologies is creating the first cuffless upper-arm wearable device for continuous monitoring of blood pressure using technology developed at Columbia University. The device can accurately measure blood pressure even during everyday motion while being completely unobtrusive. Powered by deep learning and AI analytics, and using inertial sensors, Blend Health Technologies collects and synthesizes motion information and arm pose coordinates to correct errors in blood pressure measurements collected away from the heart level. Using this approach enables early detection of cardiovascular risk and more effective management of hypertension.
About Blend Health Technologies
Blend Health Technologies, Inc., a company transforming hypertension management, is bringing the world proactive healthcare. Its cuffless design for ambulatory, remote and continuous blood pressure monitoring captures critical trends and variability over time to drive precision medicine for healthcare professionals and deliver better outcomes for patients. Using the company's novel technology, healthcare providers can improve patient care and access while meeting regulatory, security and privacy requirements. Powered by deep learning and AI analytics, Blend Health Technologies provides actionable insights to enable early detection of cardiovascular risk and other chronic diseases.
