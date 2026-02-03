BLEUTECH PARK LAS VEGAS FIRST DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE SMARTCITY introduces, THE GATEWAY AHEAD OF THE GAME - INNOVATION IN SPORTS

Bleutech Park Las Vegas will redefine the Future of Sports, with its flagship project right at the heart of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bleutech Park Las Vegas multi-sports venue sets the stage on the Las Vegas strip, setting forth a catalyst for the Future of Sports, Gaming and Entertainment adjacent to the new Brightline West Station, and NBA ready by Q2-2028.

Technology is the backbone of Bleutech Park's Gateway, and it will give rise to a new class of venue: Hyper-Smart. Technologies, including digital currencies, will disrupt our spaces influencing events delivery, performance, broadcasting, and fan experiences.

"As a proud longtime resident of Las Vegas, bringing Bleutech Park to this site at Las Vegas Blvd & Blue Diamond, is a moment of immense pride and excitement for me. This project represents the convergence of innovation, vision, and the future of immersive technology and entertainment in Las Vegas." - Mr. Khusrow Roohani, Seven Valleys Realty, land partner.

The multi-sports-anchored entertainment venue, will transform the way fans, teams, and operators experience Sports, Gaming, and Entertainment bringing together NBA, Soccer, and Surfing fans embracing a new era of hyper-personalization, immersive engagement, and sustainability.

"Las Vegas has always been a city that embraces bold ideas, and Bleutech Park will honor that same spirit by creating a destination that is forward-thinking, dynamic, and truly one of a kind. We're thrilled to contribute something so unique to the community and to be part of the continued evolution of the Las Vegas experience." - Dr. Jaswinder Grover, land partner.

Leading with expertise this landmark $6.75 billion multi-sports venue, are Bleutech Park's most innovative teams, the pinnacle in sports-entertainment, delivering world-class programing, design, construction and tech-driven experiences never before seen in Las Vegas.

"Bleutech Park represents a bold vision at the intersection of architecture, technology and immersive fan experience. We're excited about the opportunity to help shape the next-generation arena environment that blends the physical and digital worlds in ways that redefine how people gather, engage, and experience live events." - Cristian Petschen, AVP Sports + Entertainment Practice Leader, LaBella Associates PC.

"Las Vegas has always been a place where bold ideas become reality, and the Bleutech Park Gateway embodies a forward-looking, technology-driven vision to shape the future of entertainment in our city. As a longtime Southern Nevada builder, Martin-Harris is excited to explore opportunities that push innovation forward and create lasting impact for our community." - Guy Martin, President, Martin-Harris Construction LLC.

"This is an important milestone and reflects strong partnerships required to deliver the future of sports venue at Bleutech Park. We look forward to the opportunity to build the most futuristic sports venue; a landmark project thatwill inspire future generations and drive economic growth in Las Vegas." - Dewey Newton, Senior Vice President, Sports and Public Assembly, Turner Construction Company.

Movement of traffic is vital to move thousands of guests at any given time safely. From underground tunnels, autonomous vehicles, to smart parking, and aerial taxis (eVTOL) technologies are part of our transportation plans here.

"We will be integrating state-of-the-art practices in mobility and parking planning, technology and design to ensure the success of the overall Bleutech Park development so that all users have an exceptional experience." - Robert Stanley, Sr. Vice President, Walker Consultants Inc.

As we step into this exciting future our Hyper-Smart multi-sports venue is more than just a venue; it's a hub of innovation where technologies, Sports, Gaming, and Entertainment converge to create unforgettable experiences. The first zone is expected to go in front of Clark County Commissioners by Q1-2026. Viva (#SmartCity) Las Vegas!

About Bleutech Park Las Vegas Bleutech Park Holdings Inc. (BTP) is a Delaware registered company, sponsored by private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) supporting Bleutech Park project(s) throughout USA. Bleutech Park Gateway is sponsored by BTP supported by leading institutional investors and private equity investments. Bleutech Park is proud to sponsor the Future of Infrastructure, SmartCity, while leveraging emerging technologies with higher standards of sustainability and 100% off-the-grid.

Kevin Evas, Bleutech Park Las Vegas, 1 702-410-7725, [email protected], www.bleutechpark.com

