Blindsgalore Maintains A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau

"Trust is everything in e-commerce, especially when customers are making custom purchases for their homes. Maintaining an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau reflects the care our team puts into every interaction." Post this

Founded by Chelle Walters and now led by her daughter Alissa Walters, Blindsgalore has spent 27 years pioneering the DIY window covering space. The company was built on the idea that designing blinds and shades from home should feel simple and reliable.

"Trust is everything in e-commerce, especially when customers are making custom purchases for their homes," said Alissa Walters, CEO of Blindsgalore. "Our team continues to raise the bar on the experience we deliver. Maintaining an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau reflects the care our team puts into every interaction."

Blindsgalore combines an innovative online shopping experience with real human support. Customers can design made-to-order blinds and shades from home with guidance from Blindsgalore's team of experts, available by phone and online seven days a week. Free samples, accessible pricing, and the industry-leading Blindsgalore Guarantee help customers feel confident through every step.

"We've always believed that how you treat people defines your business," said Chelle Walters, founder of Blindsgalore. "Every person on our team understands that the customer's home is personal. That's how we treat every order."

Blindsgalore continues to focus on delivering a reliable, customer-first experience. Its A+ BBB rating and long-standing accreditation reflect that commitment.

For more information about Blindsgalore, visit www.blindsgalore.com.

Media Contact

Kyle Kelley, Blindsgalore, 1 (858) 550-4745, [email protected], https://www.blindsgalore.com/

SOURCE Blindsgalore