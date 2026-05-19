Blindsgalore Maintains A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau

With Over Two Decades of BBB Accreditation, the Family-Owned E-Commerce Retailer Continues to Earn Customer Trust
SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blindsgalore, the first retailer to offer custom window coverings online, today announced that it currently holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been an accredited business since 2005. The distinction reflects the company's continued focus on delivering a dependable customer experience.
The BBB's A+ rating is the highest possible score, awarded to businesses that demonstrate reliability and accountability in how they support their customers. Blindsgalore's strong customer ratings, with verified reviews averaging over four stars, reflects a standard the family-owned business has upheld since its founding in 1998.
Founded by Chelle Walters and now led by her daughter Alissa Walters, Blindsgalore has spent 27 years pioneering the DIY window covering space. The company was built on the idea that designing blinds and shades from home should feel simple and reliable.
"Trust is everything in e-commerce, especially when customers are making custom purchases for their homes," said Alissa Walters, CEO of Blindsgalore. "Our team continues to raise the bar on the experience we deliver. Maintaining an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau reflects the care our team puts into every interaction."
Blindsgalore combines an innovative online shopping experience with real human support. Customers can design made-to-order blinds and shades from home with guidance from Blindsgalore's team of experts, available by phone and online seven days a week. Free samples, accessible pricing, and the industry-leading Blindsgalore Guarantee help customers feel confident through every step.
"We've always believed that how you treat people defines your business," said Chelle Walters, founder of Blindsgalore. "Every person on our team understands that the customer's home is personal. That's how we treat every order."
Blindsgalore continues to focus on delivering a reliable, customer-first experience. Its A+ BBB rating and long-standing accreditation reflect that commitment.
For more information about Blindsgalore, visit www.blindsgalore.com.
Media Contact
Kyle Kelley, Blindsgalore, 1 (858) 550-4745, [email protected], https://www.blindsgalore.com/
SOURCE Blindsgalore
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