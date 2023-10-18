BLiNK AI Automotive Joins Leading Automotive Technical Standards Association, STAR

"With STAR's focus on regulatory and technology standards sitting at the intersection of manufacturers, vendors and dealers, there couldn't be a better time for BLiNk AI to join," said JP Garvey, chairman of STAR and president of the Garvey Automotive Group. Tweet this

BLiNk AI Automotive, led by Chief Executive Officer Dave Perry, made the conscious decision to invest heavily into AI R&D with the intent to dramatically improve the service customer experience while driving operational improvements for the dealership. Commonly adopted into the Fixed Operations of leading dealerships, BLiNk AI leverages AI technology throughout their platform, including phone automation, service scheduling, and vehicle status checks, radically improving customer satisfaction, shop flow and Fixed-Ops profitability.

"With STAR's focus on regulatory and technology standards sitting at the intersection of manufacturers, vendors and dealers, there couldn't be a better time for BLiNk AI to join," said JP Garvey, chairman of STAR and president of the Garvey Automotive Group. "We are especially pleased to welcome them as members of our newly inaugurated AI working group."

As a result of the increasing interest in STAR's standards from several AI-focused technology organizations, STAR will be launching a workgroup to specifically address the need for AI-specific standards in automotive, beginning in 2024. BLiNk AI will be leading the group's initial year of work alongside the rest of STAR's members.

About BLiNK AI Automotive

Founded by AI engineers in 2017, BLiNk AI has deep experience in AI and provides the Auto Industry's most complete AI-enhanced Customer Engagement SaaS Platform. BLiNk AI focuses on the customer's experience first to provide dealers with the highest converting AI-enhanced service scheduling, automated phone scheduling and dealership marketing. BLiNk AI's platform can also provide service customers with the status of their vehicle already in service, as well as engage the customer for new and used vehicle sales.

About STAR

Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit organization whose members include dealers, original equipment manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. STAR uses non-proprietary technology (IT) standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops industry standards and emerging technologies for the benefit of retail automotive dealers. Incorporated in 2001, STAR defines industry standards for automotive retail, standard architecture that supports global data interoperability, and standardizes the dealership IT infrastructure. To learn more about joining STAR, please visit starstandard.org or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

