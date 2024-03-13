BLK OPS™ Veterans Project Unveils National Tour and Docuseries to Honor Diversity in U.S. Special Operations Units

BLK OPS™ bridges the gap from historical benchmarks such as Executive Order 9981, which ended racial segregation in the U.S. military, to the ongoing evolution of DEI within the armed forces. Post this

Engage with the BLK OPS Roadshow & Panel as it traverses:

Tampa, FL : Egypt Shrine Theater, April 6, 2024

: Egypt Shrine Theater, Woodbridge, Va ,: Veterans Growing America, April 27, 2024

,: Veterans Growing America, San Antonio, TX : St. Phlips Community College, May 18, 2024

: St. Phlips Community College, Fayetteville, NC : Fayetteville Tech Community College , June 1, 2024

: , Columbus, OH : National Veterans Memorial and Museum, June 21, 2024

Attendees will experience the premiere of the BLK OPS™ Mini Docuseries' first episode, followed by an insightful live panel discussion led by the esteemed Command Chief Master Sergeant Robert Zackery, a pivotal figure in DE&I strategy and co-author of the SOCOM D&I Action Plan. This series promises to unveil the essential "Mission Imperatives" needed for nurturing effective DEI initiatives and their importance within military frameworks.

Discover BLK OPS Museum Exhibit and Amazon Prime Series:

Opening at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on June 21, 2024, the BLK OPS™ Museum Exhibit presents a unique interactive narrative journey enriched by immersive graphics and artifacts. In parallel, the BLK OPS™ Mini Docuseries will debut on Amazon Prime, releasing an episode weekly to explore the profound stories of valor from these unsung veterans.

Visionary Mission of Legacy, Diversity, and Change:

The BLK OPS™ initiative goes beyond mere storytelling; it represents a mission to magnify the historical and contemporary contributions of minority veterans. "This project pays homage to those who've served in silence, spotlighting the true essence of their commitment," says Chris McPhee. Ruben Ayala adds, "BLK OPS™ bridges the gap from historical benchmarks such as Executive Order 9981, which ended racial segregation in the U.S. military, to the ongoing evolution of DEI within the armed forces."

Invitation for Media Engagement and Coverage:

Media representatives are invited to experience BLK OPS™ events firsthand, ensuring comprehensive coverage of groundbreaking stories and live discussions. For further details and to arrange interviews, please contact Lakesha Cole at 910.333.5252 or via email at [email protected]. Discover more about our initiative and the impactful stories we're bringing to light at www.blkopsvhp.com.

About BLK OPS: The BLK OPS™ Veterans Project is deeply rooted in honoring and preserving the legacies of our veterans. Our mission is clear: to shine a light on the stories of those who have served, ensuring they inspire future generations. With a rich background in the Airborne and Special Operations communities, our commitment to this project is personal. Our team, boasting over 100 years of collective federal service, approaches each story with the highest respect and dedication, ensuring the valor and sacrifices of our veterans are recognized and remembered.

