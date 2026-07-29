BLK PRIME Presents: The Manager, The Mythology, The Legend

"Our father's life was filled with triumphs, challenges, and an unwavering commitment to our family. This series offers an authentic look at the man behind our legacy, sharing with audiences the remarkable father we knew and loved." — Marlon Jackson Post this

Narrated and developed in collaboration with Marlon Jackson, a renowned member of the Jackson 5 and the sixth child of Joe Jackson, this intimate series aims to vividly portray Joe Jackson's remarkable journey as he skillfully managed his children's stellar careers, forever imprinting their names as legends in world music history.

The series will showcase his unwavering determination to realize his family's dreams by delving into Joe's early years, personal struggles, and relentless ambition.

"Joe Jackson was a visionary trailblazer who laid the groundwork for one of the most triumphant family dynasties in the realm of music," remarked Lauren Pearson, Vice President of Operations at BLK PRIME.

"It is with immense honor that we collaborate with Marlon Jackson to bring this inspirational and multi-faceted story to television screens worldwide."

Marlon Jackson adds, "Our father's life is replete with triumphs and challenges, and we firmly believe that this series will offer a distinctive and accurate portrayal of the man behind our family. We are thrilled to share our father's indelible legacy with fans worldwide, granting them an intimate glimpse into the remarkable individual we knew and loved."

The exhilaration of sharing the stage with legends in the making is enhanced as we witness Marlon's firsthand accounts of the triumphs and challenges that forged their path to stardom. Through his narration, we experience the relentless dedication and extraordinary talent that propelled the Jackson 5 to unprecedented heights.

The series invites fans to transcend the stage and reveals the deep bonds that define the Jackson family by highlighting the intimate moments and personal interactions that shaped their remarkable journey. In addition to his role as a founding member of The Jackson 5, Marlon Jackson brings a wealth of firsthand experience and insight to the production of the series.

With each heartfelt revelation, the FirstSeason will draw deeper into their world, allowing audiences to feel the weight of their dreams, the pressures they faced, and the unbreakable unity that carried them forward.

The Jackson 5's rise to fame under Joe Jackson's guidance solidified their place as one of the most influential and beloved musical groups ever. With their first four records topping the charts at number one with hits like I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save, and I'll Be There, the Jackson 5 captivated audiences worldwide.

The series will also explore the significant Motown connection that played a pivotal role in the success of The Jackson 5, and as a part of the Motown Records family, the group flourished under Berry Gordy and Joseph Jackson's mentorship, forging an enduring legacy that inspires artists across generations.

Additional announcements regarding pre-production and casting will be made in the forthcoming months, keeping audiences eagerly engaged in this monumental television endeavor. The collaboration between Marlon Jackson and BLK PRIME ensures that the series will be infused with authenticity, capturing the essence of Joe Jackson's remarkable journey as a father, manager, and visionary. By providing invaluable insights and personal perspectives, Marlon's collaboration with BLK PRIME will create a compelling and comprehensive portrayal of his father's life across the first season and beyond.

Media Contact

Lauren Pearson, BLK PRIME, 1 650-587-7248, [email protected] , blkprime.com

SOURCE BLK PRIME