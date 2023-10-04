Cyber security has become top priority, and organizations need to employ increasingly effective strategies to protect their information assets. One promising technology involves using blockchain for data security. Tweet this

"Cyber security has become top priority, and organizations need to employ increasingly effective strategies to protect their information assets," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "One promising technology involves using blockchain for data security."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Blockchain for Data Security Offers Critical Layer of Protection."

Brief Overview of Blockchain Technology

"Blockchain consists of a system of decentralized ledgers, or databases, that store records of transactions. The data is distributed among a network of computers, called nodes. These nodes communicate and agree on the state of the ledger. This process is called consensus and ensures that everyone has the same version of the truth."

Enhance Identity Management

"One important use of blockchain involves managing and storing digital identities. A digital identity represents a person or other entity in the online world. It can include personal data and professional data. It can also include behavioral data such as preferences, habits, and online activities."

Preserve Data Integrity

"Additionally, because transactions are recorded multiple times across many computers, there is no single point of contact. That is, an attack on one part of the system does not affect the other areas. This makes it more difficult for a bad actor to corrupt the entire system using malware. Multiple methods of complex encryption in blockchain provide yet another layer of security."

Facilitate Secure Messaging

"In secure messaging, messages are encrypted and decrypted only by the sender and receiver, preventing anyone else from accessing or intercepting them. Blockchain helps to enhance secure messaging by providing end-to-end encryption, peer-to-peer transmission, anonymity, and timestamping."

Data Security Experts

Blockchain can play an important role in securing sensitive data when used appropriately. However, it does not eliminate the need for other cyber security best practices. To better understand the cyber security options available and evaluate the best approach for the organization, business leaders should contact the data security professionals at eMazzanti Technologies.

